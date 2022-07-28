Icelandair: Exercise of warrant by Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company

Blue Issuer Designated Activity Company has exercised its right to subscription of shares in Icelandair Group pursuant to a warrant issued on 28 July 2021. The total number of subscribed shares is 1,414,773,617 thereby bringing the Company’s share capital to ISK 39,242,823,447 nominal value. The exercise price is 1.64 per share, thus the proceeds to the Company amount to ISK 2,326,595,213. The share capital increase will be registered by the Register of Undertakings of Iceland Revenue and Customs and issued by Nasdaq CSD. Delivery of the new shares along with admittance to trading on Nasdaq Iceland‘s regulated market is expected to take place on or before 9 August 2022.

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is