Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc): Private placement successfully completed

Reference is made to the stock exchange release by SeaBird Exploration PLC ("SeaBird" or the "Company") on 28 July 2022 regarding the intention to carry out a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed, and that it has allocated subscriptions for 26,699,600 offer shares (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price per share of NOK 3 (the "Offer Price"), raising approx. NOK 80 million in gross proceeds. The placement attracted broad interest from existing and new shareholders. Completion of the Private Placement and the issuance of the new shares were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") pursuant to an authorisation to waive pre-emption rights given by the Company's shareholder meeting.

Notification of allocation, including settlement instructions are expected to be distributed by the Managers on or about 29 July 2022, with settlement on or about 2 August 2022.

The new shares will be delivered under separate ISIN and will not be tradable on Oslo Børs until the approval of a listing prospectus. The Offer Shares will be transferred to the Company's ordinary ISIN and listed upon approval of a listing prospectus. The new shares will be registered on the Euronext NOTC in the interim period, expected within the week starting 1 August 2022.

The following allocation have been given to primary insiders in the Company at the same terms as other investors:

* Executive Chairman of the Board Ståle Rodahl, through his wholly owned company Storfjell AS, has been allocated 1,333,300 shares. Following the transaction, he will own 3,255,775 shares in the Company representing 4,1% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement.

* Director Øivind Dahl-Stamnes has been allocated 20,000 shares. Following the transaction, he will own 63,200 shares in the Company representing 0.1 % of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement.

The Board of Directors has resolved to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 2,000,000 shares raising proceeds of up to NOK 6,000,000 at the Offer Price to its existing shareholders as of close of trading 28 July 2022, as subsequently recorded in the VPS on 1 August 2022, who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement and who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action. Such shareholders will be granted non-tradable subscription rights to subscribe for, and, upon subscription, be allocated new shares.

The Board, together with the Company's management and the Manager, has considered various transaction alternatives to secure new financing. Based on an overall assessment, considering inter alia the need for funding, execution risk and possible alternatives, the Board has on the basis of careful considerations decided that the Private Placement is the alternative that best protects the Company's and the shareholders' joint interests. Thus, the waiver of the preferential rights inherent in a share capital increase through issuance of new shares is considered necessary.

Fearnley Securities AS acted as Manager for the Private Placement.

For further information, please contact:

For additional information, please contact: Finn Atle Hamre, CFO, +47 928 35 991.

