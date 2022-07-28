Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $14.8 Million for the Second Quarter of 2022, and $27.7 Million for the First Six Months of 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $14.8 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $12.9 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $27.7 million, or $0.45 per average diluted common share, compared to $20.0 million, or $0.33 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. All results are unaudited.



“Our second quarter of 2022 results were stellar, generating record earnings for the quarter and for the first half of 2022,” said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Year-over-year core deposit growth was solid, supporting strong organic loan growth. Loans, excluding Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and residential mortgages, increased 12% from a year earlier. Additionally, our strong liquidity provides us with the opportunity for investment strategies that positively impact our net interest income.”

“We continue to deliver solid profitability metrics, including an annualized return on average tangible equity of 14.06% and an efficiency ratio of 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “Our excellent credit quality further improved during the second quarter of 2022 with nonperforming assets declining 56% from a year ago and down 29% from the linked quarter. Our allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans increased to 1.48%, or $45.5 million, at June 30, 2022, from 1.41%, or $42.8 million, at March 31, 2022, despite having a negative provision for credit losses on loans, due to net loan recoveries on previously charged off loans of $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin improved to 3.38% for the second quarter 2022, compared to 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022.”

“Our franchise is growing as we continue to look for opportunities to expand in the San Francisco Bay area. We recently opened a new banking office in Oakland, at 1111 Broadway, Suite 1650, offering a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees. We will continue to focus on deepening our existing customer relationships while cultivating new customer relationships,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “Going forward, our balance sheet remains well positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. Together with our strong liquidity and capital levels, earnings capacity and dedicated employees, we are well positioned for further success as we head into the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2022, except as noted):

Operating Results:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.24 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.15 for the second quarter of 2021, and $0.21 for the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 for the first six months of 2022, compared to $0.33 for the first six months of 2021.





The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:



For the Quarter Ended: For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average tangible assets 1.15 % 0.99 % 0.73 % 1.07 % 0.85 % Return on average tangible equity 14.06 % 12.47 % 8.84 % 13.28 % 10.16 %

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 20% to $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans. Net interest income increased 10% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $38.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on loans, investment securities and overnight funds, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans. Net interest income increased 15% to $80.1 million for the first six months of 2022, compared to $69.8 million for the first six months of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.



The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin increased 33 basis points to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 from 3.05% for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities, higher average yield on overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.



The FTE net interest margin increased 38 basis points to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022, from 3.00% for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets into higher yielding loans and investment securities, higher average yield on overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and a decline in the cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.



For the first six months of 2022, the FTE net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.21%, compared to 3.10% for the first six months of 2021, primarily due to higher average balances of loans and investment securities, higher average yields on investment securities and overnight funds, and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans.





The following table, as of June 30, 2022, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates from the base rate:



Increase/(Decrease) in Estimated Net Interest Income(1) Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Change in Interest Rates (basis points) +400 $ 40,591 22.7 % +300 $ 30,388 17.0 % +200 $ 20,241 11.3 % +100 $ 10,153 5.7 % 0 — — −100 $ (19,568 ) (11.0 )% −200 $ (36,408 ) (20.4 )%

(1) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.

The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:



The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 4.80% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 4.70% for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, partially offset by lower fees on PPP loans, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgage loans.



For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,530,836 $ 27,402 4.34 % $ 2,483,708 $ 26,097 4.26 % Prepayment fees — 549 0.09 % — 510 0.08 % PPP loans 21,479 53 0.99 % 60,264 146 0.98 % PPP fees, net — 493 9.21 % — 1,346 9.06 % Asset-based lending 49,667 874 7.06 % 69,617 950 5.53 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 64,085 3,129 19.58 % 57,761 2,793 19.61 % Purchased residential mortgages 381,988 2,711 2.85 % 355,626 2,428 2.77 % Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans 8,425 77 3.67 % 8,514 77 3.67 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (6,303 ) 1,250 0.20 % (6,901 ) 754 0.12 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,050,177 $ 36,538 4.80 % $ 3,028,589 $ 35,101 4.70 %

The average yield on the total loan portfolio remained flat at 4.80% for both the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021, as an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans and higher yields on the asset-based lending portfolio, was offset by lower interest and fees on PPP loans, higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, declines in the average yields of the core bank loans and Bay View Funding factored receivables.



For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,530,836 $ 27,402 4.34 % $ 2,246,030 $ 25,036 4.47 % Prepayment fees — 549 0.09 % — 504 0.09 % PPP loans 21,479 53 0.99 % 334,604 831 1.00 % PPP fees, net — 493 9.21 % — 1,876 2.25 % Asset-based lending 49,667 874 7.06 % 35,125 464 5.30 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 64,085 3,129 19.58 % 48,993 2,772 22.69 % Purchased residential mortgages 381,988 2,711 2.85 % 125,710 981 3.13 % Purchased CRE loans 8,425 77 3.67 % 14,602 110 3.02 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (6,303 ) 1,250 0.20 % (10,643 ) 865 0.15 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,050,177 $ 36,538 4.80 % $ 2,794,421 $ 33,439 4.80 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 5.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, and a decrease in interest and fees on PPP loans.





For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank $ 2,507,403 $ 53,498 4.30 % $ 2,222,135 $ 49,729 4.51 % Prepayment fees — 1,059 0.09 % — 1,021 0.09 % PPP loans 40,764 199 0.98 % 326,928 1,615 1.00 % PPP fees, net — 1,839 9.10 % — 5,276 3.25 % Asset-based lending 59,587 1,825 6.18 % 31,268 838 5.40 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 60,940 5,922 19.60 % 48,546 5,422 22.52 % Purchased residential mortgages 368,880 5,139 2.81 % 74,238 1,099 2.99 % Purchased CRE loans 8,469 154 3.67 % 15,875 281 3.57 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (6,600 ) 2,004 0.16 % (11,132 ) 1,994 0.18 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 3,039,443 $ 71,639 4.75 % $ 2,707,858 $ 67,275 5.01 %





• In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired from Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank was $5.3 million at June 30, 2022.



The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for both the second and first quarters of 2022, compared to 0.11% for the second quarter of 2021. The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

During the second quarter of 2022, there was a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $181,000, compared to a $493,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter of 2021, and a $567,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2022. There was a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $748,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a $2.0 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, mostly due to a lower gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance, partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the second quarter of 2022. Total noninterest income decreased from $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $637,000 gain on warrants and a higher gain on sale of SBA loans during the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the second quarter of 2022.



For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $4.6 million, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $637,000 gain on warrants and higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the first six months of 2022, partially offset by a lower gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance and a lower gain on sale of SBA loans during the first six months of 2022.





Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 decreased to $23.2 million, compared to $25.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement during the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits, insurance expense and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments during the second quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 remained relatively flat compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.



Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to $46.4 million, compared to $49.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a reserve for a legal settlement during the first six months of 2021, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits, insurance expense and FDIC assessments during the first six months of 2022.



Full time equivalent employees was 332 at June 30, 2022, and 330 at June 30, 2021, and 325 at March 31, 2022.





The efficiency ratio was 52.73% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 69.58% for the second quarter of 2021, and 57.16% for the first quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 54.86%, compared to 65.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the $4.0 million reserve for a legal settlement, the efficiency ratio was 58.78% for the second quarter of 2021, and 60.59% for the first six months of 2021.



Income tax expense was $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 29.3%, compared to 25.1% for the second quarter of 2021, and 28.5% for the first quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $11.3 million, compared to $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 28.9%, compared to 26.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% was primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.





Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

Total assets increased 6% to $5.357 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.073 billion at June 30, 2021, and decreased (1%) from $5.427 billion at March 31, 2022.



Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $332.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $146.0 million at June 30, 2021, and $111.2 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was comprised of $250.1 million of U.S. Treasury securities and $82.0 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities).



The pre-tax unrealized loss on U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2022 was ($1.2) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $94,000 at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($94,000) at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2022 was ($2.9) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.2 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($1.4) million at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2022 was ($4.1) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.3 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($1.5) million at March 31, 2022. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a higher unrealized loss on the securities portfolio. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $229.3 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 2.80% and an average life of 2.58 years. During the first six months of 2022, the Company purchased $251.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities available-for-sale, with a book yield of 2.75% and an average life of 2.57 years.

At June 30, 2022, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $723.7 million, compared to $421.3 million at June 30, 2021, and $736.8 million at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $683.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $40.0 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.



The pre-tax unrealized loss on mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2022 was ($72.5) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $4.2 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($46.2) million at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on municipal bonds held-to-maturity at June 30, 2022 was ($436,000), compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $1.2 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized gain of $148,000 at March 31, 2022. The pre-tax unrealized loss on total securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2022 was ($72.9) million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $5.4 million at June 30, 2021, and a pre-tax unrealized loss of ($46.1) million at March 31, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased $9.8 million of agency mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 3.26% and an average life of 6.92 years. During the first six months of 2022, the Company purchased $119.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity, with a book yield of 2.21% and an average life of 6.55 years.

The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



LOANS June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 523,268 17 % $ 568,053 19 % $ 557,686 20 % PPP Loans(1) 8,153 0 % 37,393 1 % 286,461 10 % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 597,521 19 % 597,542 20 % 583,091 21 % CRE - non-owner occupied 993,621 32 % 928,220 31 % 742,135 26 % Land and construction 155,389 5 % 153,323 5 % 129,426 4 % Home equity 116,641 4 % 111,609 3 % 107,873 4 % Multifamily 221,938 7 % 221,767 7 % 198,771 7 % Residential mortgages 448,958 15 % 391,171 13 % 205,904 7 % Consumer and other 18,354 1 % 17,110 1 % 21,519 1 % Total Loans 3,083,843 100 % 3,026,188 100 % 2,832,866 100 % Deferred loan costs (fees), net (1,391 ) — (2,124 ) — (8,070 ) — Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $ 3,082,452 100 % $ 3,024,064 100 % $ 2,824,796 100 %

• Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $257.7 million, or 9%, to $3.082 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.825 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased $58.4 million, or 2%, from $3.024 billion at March 31, 2022. Total loans at June 30, 2022 included $8.2 million of PPP loans, compared to $286.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $37.4 million at March 31, 2022. Total loans at June 30, 2022 included $449.0 million of residential mortgages, compared to $205.9 million at June 30, 2021, and $391.2 million at March 31, 2022. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, PPP loans and residential mortgages, increased $286.3 million, or 12%, to $2.626 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.339 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased $29.3 million, or 1%, from $2.596 billion at March 31, 2022. • Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 28% at June 30, 2022, compared to 27% at June 30, 2021, and 31% at March 31, 2022. • At June 30, 2022, 38% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate, compared to 44% at June 30, 2021, and 39% at March 31, 2022. • At June 30, 2022, approximately 36% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 44% at June 30, 2021, and 38% at March 31, 2022. • In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans totaling $530.8 million. At June 30, 2022, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, “Round 1” PPP loans were $43,000 and “Round 2” PPP loans were $8.1 million. In total, the Bank had $8.2 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at June 30, 2022. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:





At or For the Quarter Ended: At or For the Six Months Ended: PPP LOANS June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income $ 53 $ 146 $ 831 $ 199 $ 1,615 Fee income, net 493 1,346 1,876 1,839 5,276 Total $ 546 $ 1,492 $ 2,707 $ 2,038 $ 6,891 PPP loans outstanding at period end: Round 1 $ 43 $ 1,186 $ 91,849 $ 43 $ 91,849 Round 2 8,110 36,207 194,612 8,110 194,612 Total $ 8,153 $ 37,393 $ 286,461 $ 8,153 $ 286,461 Deferred fees outstanding at period end $ (337 ) $ (876 ) $ (7,747 ) $ (337 ) $ (7,747 ) Deferred costs outstanding at period end 24 69 869 24 869 Total $ (313 ) $ (807 ) $ (6,878 ) $ (313 ) $ (6,878 )





• During the second quarter of 2022, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $74.5 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $821,000 and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.14%. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $140.0 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $585,000 and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.39% (excluding servicing costs, which are netted against interest income contributing to a lower overall average yield).

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:



At or For the Quarter Ended: For the Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Balance at beginning of period $ 42,788 $ 43,290 $ 44,296 $ 43,290 $ 44,400 Charge-offs during the period (355 ) (16 ) (105 ) (371 ) (368 ) Recoveries during the period 3,238 81 258 3,319 1,929 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period 2,883 65 153 2,948 1,561 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period (181 ) (567 ) (493 ) (748 ) (2,005 ) Balance at end of period $ 45,490 $ 42,788 $ 43,956 $ 45,490 $ 43,956 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 3,082,454 $ 3,024,064 $ 2,824,796 $ 3,082,454 $ 2,824,796 Total nonperforming loans $ 2,715 $ 3,830 $ 6,180 $ 2,715 $ 6,180 ACLL to total loans 1.48 % 1.41 % 1.56 % 1.48 % 1.56 % ACLL to total nonperforming loans 1,675.51 % 1,117.18 % 711.26 % 1,675.51 % 711.26 %





• The ACLL was 1.48% of total loans at June 30, 2022 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,675.51%. The ACLL was 1.56% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 711.26% at June 30, 2021. The ACLL was 1.41% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,117.18% at March 31, 2022. • The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology for the second quarter of 2022:





DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL (in $000’s, unaudited) ACLL at December 31, 2021 $ 43,290 Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2022 including net recoveries (33 ) Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts (469 ) ACLL at March 31, 2022 42,788 Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2022 including net recoveries 1,383 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2022 including changes in economic forecasts 1,319 ACLL at June 30, 2022 $ 45,490

Net recoveries totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net recoveries of $153,000 for the second quarter of 2021, and net recoveries of $65,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Net recoveries totaled $2.9 million during both the second quarter and the first six months of 2022, primarily due to recoveries of a couple of larger loans that were previously charged off.

The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:

NONPERFORMING ASSETS June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total CRE loans $ 1,094 40 % $ 2,233 58 % $ 2,923 47 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 981 36 % 527 14 % 889 14 % Commercial loans 640 24 % 997 26 % 1,793 29 % Home equity loans — — % 73 2 % 407 7 % Consumer and other loans — — % — — % 168 3 % Total nonperforming assets $ 2,715 100 % $ 3,830 100 % $ 6,180 100 %





• NPAs totaled $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, $3.8 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. • There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021, or March 31, 2022. • Classified assets decreased to $28.9 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, compared to $32.4 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, and $30.6 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at March 31, 2022.

The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



DEPOSITS June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,846,365 40 % $ 1,811,943 38 % $ 1,840,516 42 % Demand, interest-bearing 1,218,538 26 % 1,268,942 27 % 1,140,867 26 % Savings and money market 1,387,003 30 % 1,447,434 31 % 1,174,587 27 % Time deposits — under $250 36,691 1 % 38,417 1 % 42,118 1 % Time deposits — $250 and over 98,760 2 % 93,161 2 % 110,111 3 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 26,287 1 % 30,008 1 % 36,273 1 % Total deposits $ 4,613,644 100 % $ 4,689,905 100 % $ 4,344,472 100 %





• Total deposits increased $269.2 million, or 6%, to $4.614 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.344 billion at June 30, 2021, and decreased ($76.3) million, or (2%), from $4.690 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to March 31, 2022, was primarily due to a decline in temporary deposits from two customers. The deposits from those two customers decreased ($61.2) million to $149.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $210.5 million at March 31, 2022. • Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $295.9 million, or 7%, to $4.452 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.156 billion at June 30, 2021, and decreased ($76.4) million, or (2%), compared to $4.528 billion at March 31, 2022.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company completed a private placement offering of $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due May 15, 2032 (“Sub Debt due 2032”). The Company used the net proceeds of the Sub Debt due 2032 for general corporate purposes, including the repayment on June 1, 2022 of the Company’s $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 1, 2027. The Sub Debt due 2032, net of unamortized issuance costs of $726,000, totaled $39,274,000 at June 30, 2022, and qualifies as Tier 2 capital for the Company under the guidelines established by the Federal Reserve Bank.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2022, as reflected in the following table:



Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Capital 14.6 % 14.1 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Capital 12.5 % 13.0 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.5 % 13.0 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Tier 1 Leverage 8.7 % 9.0 % 5.0 % 4.0 %

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:



ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022 2022

2021

Unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale $ (3,037 ) $ (1,127 ) $ 2,674 Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity — — 243 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (5,501 ) (5,491 ) (6,142 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (7,507 ) (7,588 ) (8,506 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 127 152 199 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (15,918 ) $ (14,054 ) $ (11,532 )

Tangible equity was $427.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $400.6 million at June 30, 2021, and $420.4 million at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share was $7.04 at June 30, 2022, compared to $6.65 at June 30, 2021, and $6.96 at March 31, 2022.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Six Months Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Percent (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2022 2021 2022

2021

Change Interest income $ 43,556 $ 39,906 $ 36,632 9 % 19 % $ 83,462 $ 73,393 14 % Interest expense 1,677 1,685 1,756 0 % (4 ) % 3,362 3,559 (6 ) % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 41,879 38,221 34,876 10 % 20 % 80,100 69,834 15 % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans (181 ) (567 ) (493 ) 68 % 63 % (748 ) (2,005 ) 63 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 42,060 38,788 35,369 8 % 19 % 80,848 71,839 13 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 867 612 659 42 % 32 % 1,479 1,260 17 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 480 480 458 0 % 5 % 960 914 5 % Servicing income 139 106 104 31 % 34 % 245 286 (14 ) % Termination fees 45 — 57 N/A (21 ) % 45 147 (69 ) % Gain on sales of SBA loans 27 156 83 (83 ) % (67 ) % 183 633 (71 ) % Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance 27 — 396 N/A (93 ) % 27 462 (94 ) % Gain on warrants — 637 — (100 ) % N/A 637 — N/A Other 513 469 412 9 % 25 % 982 768 28 % Total noninterest income 2,098 2,460 2,169 (15 ) % (3 ) % 4,558 4,470 2 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,476 13,821 12,572 (2 ) % 7 % 27,297 26,530 3 % Occupancy and equipment 2,277 2,437 2,247 (7 ) % 1 % 4,714 4,521 4 % Professional fees 1,291 1,080 1,771 20 % (27 ) % 2,371 3,490 (32 ) % Other 6,146 5,914 9,185 4 % (33 ) % 12,060 14,478 (17 ) % Total noninterest expense 23,190 23,252 25,775 0 % (10 ) % 46,442 49,019 (5 ) % Income before income taxes 20,968 17,996 11,763 17 % 78 % 38,964 27,290 43 % Income tax expense 6,147 5,130 2,950 20 % 108 % 11,277 7,273 55 % Net income $ 14,821 $ 12,866 $ 8,813 15 % 68 % $ 27,687 $ 20,017 38 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 14 % 60 % $ 0.46 $ 0.33 39 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 14 % 60 % $ 0.45 $ 0.33 36 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 60,542,170 60,393,883 60,089,327 0 % 1 % 60,468,027 60,008,071 1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,969,154 60,921,835 60,730,141 0 % 0 % 60,945,711 60,572,457 1 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,666,794 60,407,846 60,202,766 0 % 1 % 60,666,794 60,202,766 1 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 0 % 0 % $ 0.26 $ 0.26 0 % Book value per share $ 10.01 $ 9.95 $ 9.69 1 % 3 % $ 10.01 $ 9.69 3 % Tangible book value per share $ 7.04 $ 6.96 $ 6.65 1 % 6 % $ 7.04 $ 6.65 6 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 9.86 % 8.71 % 6.06 % 13 % 63 % 9.29 % 6.95 % 34 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 14.06 % 12.47 % 8.84 % 13 % 59 % 13.28 % 10.16 % 31 % Annualized return on average assets 1.11 % 0.96 % 0.70 % 16 % 59 % 1.04 % 0.82 % 27 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.15 % 0.99 % 0.73 % 16 % 58 % 1.07 % 0.85 % 26 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.38 % 3.05 % 3.00 % 11 % 13 % 3.21 % 3.10 % 4 % Efficiency ratio 52.73 % 57.16 % 69.58 % (8 ) % (24 ) % 54.86 % 65.97 % (17 ) % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,334,636 $ 5,443,240 $ 5,047,097 (2 ) % 6 % $ 5,388,638 $ 4,911,242 10 % Average tangible assets $ 5,154,245 $ 5,262,175 $ 4,863,814 (2 ) % 6 % $ 5,207,912 $ 4,727,594 10 % Average earning assets $ 4,985,611 $ 5,093,851 $ 4,678,084 (2 ) % 7 % $ 5,039,432 $ 4,549,736 11 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 1,824 $ 1,478 $ 4,053 23 % (55 ) % $ 1,652 $ 3,757 (56 ) % Average total loans $ 3,048,353 $ 3,027,111 $ 2,790,368 1 % 9 % $ 3,037,791 $ 2,704,101 12 % Average deposits $ 4,579,436 $ 4,697,136 $ 4,307,555 (3 ) % 6 % $ 4,637,960 $ 4,178,968 11 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,836,350 $ 1,857,164 $ 1,808,638 (1 ) % 2 % $ 1,846,699 $ 1,761,035 5 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,743,086 $ 2,839,972 $ 2,498,917 (3 ) % 10 % $ 2,791,261 $ 2,417,933 15 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,791,527 $ 2,879,952 $ 2,538,747 (3 ) % 10 % $ 2,835,495 $ 2,457,749 15 % Average equity $ 603,182 $ 599,355 $ 583,009 1 % 3 % $ 601,279 $ 581,094 3 % Average tangible equity $ 422,791 $ 418,290 $ 399,726 1 % 6 % $ 420,553 $ 397,446 6 %





For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Interest income $ 43,556 $ 39,906 $ 39,956 $ 39,907 $ 36,632 Interest expense 1,677 1,685 1,847 1,725 1,756 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 41,879 38,221 38,109 38,182 34,876 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans (181 ) (567 ) (615 ) (514 ) (493 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 42,060 38,788 38,724 38,696 35,369 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 867 612 644 584 659 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 480 480 454 470 458 Servicing income 139 106 138 129 104 Termination fees 45 — 618 32 57 Gain on sales of SBA loans 27 156 491 594 83 Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance 27 — 104 109 396 Gain on warrants — 637 — — — Other 513 469 361 490 412 Total noninterest income 2,098 2,460 2,810 2,408 2,169 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,476 13,821 12,871 12,461 12,572 Occupancy and equipment 2,277 2,437 2,366 2,151 2,247 Professional fees 1,291 1,080 1,200 1,211 1,771 Other 6,146 5,914 5,790 6,008 9,185 Total noninterest expense 23,190 23,252 22,227 21,831 25,775 Income before income taxes 20,968 17,996 19,307 19,273 11,763 Income tax expense 6,147 5,130 5,342 5,555 2,950 Net income $ 14,821 $ 12,866 $ 13,965 $ 13,718 $ 8,813 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 60,542,170 60,393,883 60,298,424 60,220,717 60,089,327 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,969,154 60,921,835 60,844,221 60,760,189 60,730,141 Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,666,794 60,407,846 60,339,837 60,266,316 60,202,766 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 10.01 $ 9.95 $ 9.91 $ 9.79 $ 9.69 Tangible book value per share $ 7.04 $ 6.96 $ 6.91 $ 6.77 $ 6.65 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 9.86 % 8.71 % 9.35 % 9.29 % 6.06 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 14.06 % 12.47 % 13.50 % 13.49 % 8.84 % Annualized return on average assets 1.11 % 0.96 % 0.97 % 1.06 % 0.70 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.15 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 1.10 % 0.73 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.38 % 3.05 % 2.84 % 3.18 % 3.00 % Efficiency ratio 52.73 % 57.16 % 54.32 % 53.78 % 69.58 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,334,636 $ 5,443,240 $ 5,695,136 $ 5,139,239 $ 5,047,097 Average tangible assets $ 5,154,245 $ 5,262,175 $ 5,513,359 $ 4,956,738 $ 4,863,814 Average earning assets $ 4,985,611 $ 5,093,851 $ 5,336,129 $ 4,778,574 $ 4,678,084 Average loans held-for-sale $ 1,824 $ 1,478 $ 4,047 $ 4,810 $ 4,053 Average total loans $ 3,048,353 $ 3,027,111 $ 2,872,074 $ 2,766,731 $ 2,790,368 Average deposits $ 4,579,436 $ 4,697,136 $ 4,945,204 $ 4,396,315 $ 4,307,555 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,836,350 $ 1,857,164 $ 1,979,940 $ 1,835,219 $ 1,808,638 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,743,086 $ 2,839,972 $ 2,965,264 $ 2,561,096 $ 2,498,917 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,791,527 $ 2,879,952 $ 3,005,212 $ 2,601,002 $ 2,538,747 Average equity $ 603,182 $ 599,355 $ 592,291 $ 586,012 $ 583,009 Average tangible equity $ 422,791 $ 418,290 $ 410,514 $ 403,511 $ 399,726





End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 35,764 $ 29,729 $ 41,904 20 % (15 ) % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 840,821 1,187,436 1,286,418 (29 ) % (35 ) % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 332,129 111,217 145,955 199 % 128 % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 723,716 736,823 421,286 (2 ) % 72 % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 2,281 831 4,344 174 % (47 ) % Loans: Commercial 523,268 568,053 557,686 (8 ) % (6 ) % PPP loans 8,153 37,393 286,461 (78 ) % (97 ) % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 597,521 597,542 583,091 0 % 2 % CRE - non-owner occupied 993,621 928,220 742,135 7 % 34 % Land and construction 155,389 153,323 129,426 1 % 20 % Home equity 116,641 111,609 107,873 5 % 8 % Multifamily 221,938 221,767 198,771 0 % 12 % Residential mortgages 448,958 391,171 205,904 15 % 118 % Consumer and other 18,354 17,110 21,519 7 % (15 ) % Loans 3,083,843 3,026,188 2,832,866 2 % 9 % Deferred loan fees, net (1,391 ) (2,124 ) (8,070 ) (35 ) % (83 ) % Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees 3,082,452 3,024,064 2,824,796 2 % 9 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (45,490 ) (42,788 ) (43,956 ) 6 % 3 % Loans, net 3,036,962 2,981,276 2,780,840 2 % 9 % Company-owned life insurance 77,972 78,069 77,393 0 % 1 % Premises and equipment, net 9,593 9,580 10,040 0 % (4 ) % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 12,351 13,009 15,177 (5 ) % (19 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 117,621 111,797 121,887 5 % (3 ) % Total assets $ 5,356,841 $ 5,427,398 $ 5,072,875 (1 ) % 6 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,846,365 $ 1,811,943 $ 1,840,516 2 % 0 % Demand, interest-bearing 1,218,538 1,268,942 1,140,867 (4 ) % 7 % Savings and money market 1,387,003 1,447,434 1,174,587 (4 ) % 18 % Time deposits - under $250 36,691 38,417 42,118 (4 ) % (13 ) % Time deposits - $250 and over 98,760 93,161 110,111 6 % (10 ) % CDARS - money market and time deposits 26,287 30,008 36,273 (12 ) % (28 ) % Total deposits 4,613,644 4,689,905 4,344,472 (2 ) % 6 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,274 39,987 39,832 (2 ) % (1 ) % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 96,699 96,450 105,127 0 % (8 ) % Total liabilities 4,749,617 4,826,342 4,489,431 (2 ) % 6 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 499,832 498,763 495,665 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 123,310 116,347 99,311 6 % 24 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,918 ) (14,054 ) (11,532 ) (13 ) % (38 ) % Total shareholders’ equity 607,224 601,056 583,444 1 % 4 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,356,841 $ 5,427,398 $ 5,072,875 (1 ) % 6 %





End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 35,764 $ 29,729 $ 15,703 $ 33,013 $ 41,904 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 840,821 1,187,436 1,290,513 1,588,334 1,286,418 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 332,129 111,217 102,252 121,000 145,955 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 723,716 736,823 658,397 537,285 421,286 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 2,281 831 2,367 3,678 4,344 Loans: Commercial 523,268 568,053 594,108 578,944 557,686 PPP loans 8,153 37,393 88,726 164,506 286,461 Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 597,521 597,542 595,934 580,624 583,091 CRE - non-owner occupied 993,621 928,220 902,326 829,022 742,135 Land and construction 155,389 153,323 147,855 141,277 129,426 Home equity 116,641 111,609 109,579 106,690 107,873 Multifamily 221,938 221,767 218,856 205,952 198,771 Residential mortgages 448,958 391,171 416,660 211,467 205,904 Consumer and other 18,354 17,110 16,744 20,106 21,519 Loans 3,083,843 3,026,188 3,090,788 2,838,588 2,832,866 Deferred loan fees, net (1,391 ) (2,124 ) (3,462 ) (5,729 ) (8,070 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 3,082,452 3,024,064 3,087,326 2,832,859 2,824,796 Allowance for credit losses on loans (45,490 ) (42,788 ) (43,290 ) (43,680 ) (43,956 ) Loans, net 3,036,962 2,981,276 3,044,036 2,789,179 2,780,840 Company-owned life insurance 77,972 78,069 77,589 77,509 77,393 Premises and equipment, net 9,593 9,580 9,639 9,821 10,040 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 Other intangible assets 12,351 13,009 13,668 14,423 15,177 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 117,621 111,797 117,614 121,129 121,887 Total assets $ 5,356,841 $ 5,427,398 $ 5,499,409 $ 5,463,002 $ 5,072,875 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,846,365 $ 1,811,943 $ 1,903,768 $ 1,804,965 $ 1,840,516 Demand, interest-bearing 1,218,538 1,268,942 1,308,114 1,141,944 1,140,867 Savings and money market 1,387,003 1,447,434 1,375,825 1,600,754 1,174,587 Time deposits - under $250 36,691 38,417 38,734 39,628 42,118 Time deposits - $250 and over 98,760 93,161 94,700 103,046 110,111 CDARS - money market and time deposits 26,287 30,008 38,271 36,044 36,273 Total deposits 4,613,644 4,689,905 4,759,412 4,726,381 4,344,472 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,274 39,987 39,925 39,878 39,832 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 96,699 96,450 102,044 106,625 105,127 Total liabilities 4,749,617 4,826,342 4,901,381 4,872,884 4,489,431 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 499,832 498,763 497,695 496,622 495,665 Retained earnings 123,310 116,347 111,329 105,202 99,311 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,918 ) (14,054 ) (10,996 ) (11,706 ) (11,532 ) Total shareholders’ equity 607,224 601,056 598,028 590,118 583,444 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,356,841 $ 5,427,398 $ 5,499,409 $ 5,463,002 $ 5,072,875





At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2022 2021 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 1,734 $ 3,303 $ 5,291 (48 ) % (67 ) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 981 527 889 86 % 10 % Total nonperforming loans 2,715 3,830 6,180 (29 ) % (56 ) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 2,715 $ 3,830 $ 6,180 (29 ) % (56 ) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 113 $ 125 $ 93 (10 ) % 22 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (2,883 ) $ (65 ) $ (153 ) (4,335 ) % (1,784 ) % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ (181 ) $ (567 ) $ (493 ) 68 % 63 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 45,490 $ 42,788 $ 43,956 6 % 3 % Classified assets $ 28,929 $ 30,579 $ 32,402 (5 ) % (11 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.48 % 1.41 % 1.56 % 5 % (5 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,675.51 % 1,117.18 % 711.26 % 50 % 136 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.12 % (29 ) % (58 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.22 % (31 ) % (59 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 7 % 0 % (14 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 7 % 0 % (14 ) % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 427,242 $ 420,416 $ 400,636 2 % 7 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 11.34 % 11.07 % 11.50 % 2 % (1 ) % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 8.25 % 8.01 % 8.19 % 3 % 1 % Loan to deposit ratio 66.81 % 64.48 % 65.02 % 4 % 3 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.02 % 38.63 % 42.36 % 4 % (6 ) % Total capital ratio 14.6 % 14.6 % 15.6 % 0 % (6 ) % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.5 % 12.4 % 13.3 % 1 % (6 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.5 % 12.4 % 13.3 % 1 % (6 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.7 % 8.3 % 8.6 % 5 % 1 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 14.1 % 13.9 % 15.0 % 1 % (6 ) % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.0 % 12.9 % 13.9 % 1 % (6 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.0 % 12.9 % 13.9 % 1 % (6 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0 % 8.7 % 9.0 % 3 % 0 %

(1) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets





At or For the Quarter Ended: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 1,734 $ 3,303 $ 3,460 $ 4,091 $ 5,291 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 981 527 278 642 889 Total nonperforming loans 2,715 3,830 3,738 4,733 6,180 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 2,715 $ 3,830 $ 3,738 $ 4,733 $ 6,180 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 113 $ 125 $ 125 $ 90 $ 93 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (2,883 ) $ (65 ) $ (225 ) $ (238 ) $ (153 ) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ (181 ) $ (567 ) $ (615 ) $ (514 ) $ (493 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 45,490 $ 42,788 $ 43,290 $ 43,680 $ 43,956 Classified assets $ 28,929 $ 30,579 $ 33,719 $ 31,937 $ 32,402 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.48 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.54 % 1.56 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,675.51 % 1,117.18 % 1,158.11 % 922.88 % 711.26 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.12 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.22 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 7 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 427,242 $ 420,416 $ 416,729 $ 408,064 $ 400,636 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 11.34 % 11.07 % 10.87 % 10.80 % 11.50 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 8.25 % 8.01 % 7.84 % 7.73 % 8.19 % Loan to deposit ratio 66.81 % 64.48 % 64.87 % 59.94 % 65.02 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.02 % 38.63 % 40.00 % 38.19 % 42.36 % Total capital ratio 14.6 % 14.6 % 14.4 % 15.1 % 15.6 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.5 % 12.4 % 12.3 % 12.9 % 13.3 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.5 % 12.4 % 12.3 % 12.9 % 13.3 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.7 % 8.3 % 7.9 % 8.6 % 8.6 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 14.1 % 13.9 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 15.0 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.0 % 12.9 % 12.8 % 13.5 % 13.9 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.0 % 12.9 % 12.8 % 13.5 % 13.9 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0 % 8.7 % 8.2 % 9.0 % 9.0 %

(1) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 3,050,177 36,538 4.80 % $ 2,794,421 $ 33,439 4.80 % Securities - taxable 912,408 4,407 1.94 % 479,419 1,944 1.63 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 40,447 343 3.40 % 62,257 511 3.29 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 982,579 2,340 0.96 % 1,341,987 845 0.25 % Total interest earning assets (3) 4,985,611 43,628 3.51 % 4,678,084 36,739 3.15 % Cash and due from banks 37,172 42,449 Premises and equipment, net 9,666 10,147 Goodwill and other intangible assets 180,391 183,283 Other assets 121,796 133,134 Total assets $ 5,334,636 $ 5,047,097 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,836,350 $ 1,808,638 Demand, interest-bearing 1,249,875 468 0.15 % 1,139,090 477 0.17 % Savings and money market 1,327,665 558 0.17 % 1,179,321 528 0.18 % Time deposits - under $100 12,643 4 0.13 % 15,335 8 0.21 % Time deposits - $100 and over 125,258 114 0.37 % 133,935 164 0.49 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 27,645 2 0.03 % 31,236 2 0.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,743,086 1,146 0.17 % 2,498,917 1,179 0.19 % Total deposits 4,579,436 1,146 0.10 % 4,307,555 1,179 0.11 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 48,425 531 4.40 % 39,802 577 5.81 % Short-term borrowings 16 — 0.00 % 28 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,791,527 1,677 0.24 % 2,538,747 1,756 0.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,627,877 1,677 0.15 % 4,347,385 1,756 0.16 % Other liabilities 103,577 116,703 Total liabilities 4,731,454 4,464,088 Shareholders’ equity 603,182 583,009 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,334,636 $ 5,047,097 Net interest income (3) / margin 41,951 3.38 % 34,983 3.00 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (72 ) (107 ) Net interest income $ 41,879 $ 34,876

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $816,000 for the second quarter of 2022 (of which $493,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,192,000 for the second quarter of 2021 (of which $1,876,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $549,000 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $504,000 for the second quarter of 2021.

(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.







For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 3,050,177 $ 36,538 4.80 % $ 3,028,589 $ 35,101 4.70 % Securities - taxable 912,408 4,407 1.94 % 781,689 3,444 1.79 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 40,447 343 3.40 % 44,871 376 3.40 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 982,579 2,340 0.96 % 1,238,702 1,064 0.35 % Total interest earning assets (3) 4,985,611 43,628 3.51 % 5,093,851 39,985 3.18 % Cash and due from banks 37,172 37,630 Premises and equipment, net 9,666 9,605 Goodwill and other intangible assets 180,391 181,065 Other assets 121,796 121,089 Total assets $ 5,334,636 $ 5,443,240 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,836,350 $ 1,857,164 Demand, interest-bearing 1,249,875 468 0.15 % 1,279,989 459 0.15 % Savings and money market 1,327,665 558 0.17 % 1,394,734 543 0.16 % Time deposits - under $100 12,643 4 0.13 % 13,235 5 0.15 % Time deposits - $100 and over 125,258 114 0.37 % 119,082 106 0.36 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 27,645 2 0.03 % 32,932 1 0.01 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,743,086 1,146 0.17 % 2,839,972 1,114 0.16 % Total deposits 4,579,436 1,146 0.10 % 4,697,136 1,114 0.10 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 48,425 531 4.40 % 39,951 571 5.80 % Short-term borrowings 16 — 0.00 % 29 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,791,527 1,677 0.24 % 2,879,952 1,685 0.24 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,627,877 1,677 0.15 % 4,737,116 1,685 0.14 % Other liabilities 103,577 106,769 Total liabilities 4,731,454 4,843,885 Shareholders’ equity 603,182 599,355 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,334,636 $ 5,443,240 Net interest income (3) / margin 41,951 3.38 % 38,300 3.05 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (72 ) (79 ) Net interest income $ 41,879 $ 38,221

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $816,000 for the second quarter of 2022 (of which $493,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $1,788,000 for the first quarter of 2022 (of which $1,346,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $549,000 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $510,000 for the first quarter of 2021.

(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.







For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 3,039,443 71,639 4.75 % $ 2,707,858 $ 67,275 5.01 % Securities - taxable 847,409 7,851 1.87 % 458,256 3,672 1.62 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 42,647 719 3.40 % 64,373 1,053 3.30 % Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 1,109,933 3,404 0.62 % 1,319,249 1,613 0.25 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,039,432 83,613 3.35 % 4,549,736 73,613 3.26 % Cash and due from banks 37,400 41,640 Premises and equipment, net 9,636 10,257 Goodwill and other intangible assets 180,726 183,648 Other assets 121,444 125,961 Total assets $ 5,388,638 $ 4,911,242 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,846,699 $ 1,761,035 Demand, interest-bearing 1,264,849 927 0.15 % 1,082,962 956 0.18 % Savings and money market 1,361,014 1,101 0.16 % 1,158,693 1,100 0.19 % Time deposits - under $100 12,937 9 0.14 % 15,616 17 0.22 % Time deposits - $100 and over 122,187 220 0.36 % 132,397 335 0.51 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 30,274 3 0.02 % 28,265 3 0.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,791,261 2,260 0.16 % 2,417,933 2,411 0.20 % Total deposits 4,637,960 2,260 0.10 % 4,178,968 2,411 0.12 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 44,211 1,102 5.03 % 39,780 1,148 5.82 % Short-term borrowings 23 — 0.00 % 36 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,835,495 3,362 0.24 % 2,457,749 3,559 0.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,682,194 3,362 0.14 % 4,218,784 3,559 0.17 % Other liabilities 105,165 111,364 Total liabilities 4,787,359 4,330,148 Shareholders’ equity 601,279 581,094 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,388,638 $ 4,911,242 Net interest income (3) / margin 80,251 3.21 % 70,054 3.10 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (151 ) (220 ) Net interest income $ 80,100 $ 69,834

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.

(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,604,000 for the first six months of 2022 (of which $1,839,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $5,881,000 for the first six months of 2021 (of which $5,277,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $1,059,000 for the first six months of 2022, compared to $1,021,000 for the first six months of 2021.

(3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.