The American Journal of Managed Care® Impact Factor Reaches 3.247, Highest In 20 Years

CRANBURY, N.J., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, today announced that its Journal Impact Factor™ (JIF™) reached 3.247 in 2021, the highest in 20 years. Provided by Clarivate (formerly produced by Thomson Reuters), the JIF™ is the ratio of how frequently a journal’s articles are cited to the number of articles published by the journal.



According to Clarivate, the JIF™ is used to clarify the significance of total citation frequencies while eliminating some of the biases that may favor some journals over others. An important use of the impact factor is in the academic evaluation process.

“We are extremely proud of the impact factor for AJMC®, as it reflects the trust our readers have in our robust research content. We commend our outstanding co-editors-in-chief, A. Mark Fendrick, MD, and Michael E. Chernew, PhD, and editorial team for their uncompromising pursuit of the highest quality standards,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., the president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of AJMC®. “For more than 25 years, AJMC® has been an invaluable forum for peer-reviewed literature related to healthcare outcomes. As policy and the field of managed care evolve, we work to elevate the quality of AJMC® even further and expand the delivery of digital content. We will continue to seek new ways to meet the discerning information needs of our readers.”

As a demonstration of AJMC®’s innovation, its co-editors challenged the editorial team in 2019 to find ways to publish select articles online early, ahead of print publication. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, the journal became a source of vital research and commentary to the health services and managed care community in close to real time.

“We know study authors put a great deal of thought into the publications they choose for their most important research, and the impact factor is a quantifiable and well-respected tool used for this purpose,” said Hennessy. “Among AJMC®’s most cited articles were pieces on telehealth and care management, while new additions to the website that also drove engagement included a key opinion leader interview series and a highly accessed COVID-19 timeline.”

While poised for continued growth, AJMC® remains free for authors who wish to publish and free to read.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

