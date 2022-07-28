Retired Detroit Deputy Chief Sworn in as National Organization Black Law Enforcement Executives at Annual Conference

Alexandria, Va, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) is pleased to announce Brenda Goss Andrews, Retired Deputy Chief of the Detroit Police Department, as its new 45th National President.

Goss Andrews was sworn in by Ronald Gatehe, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, Wednesday night during the Presidential Gala at NOBLE’s 46th Annual Training Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m fired up and ready to hit the ground running.” NOBLE National President Goss Andrews said. “In the past year, NOBLE has been sought out to advise and support the highest levels of our U.S. government. I will continue to be strategic in elevating our status as thought leaders and advisors when it comes to keeping our citizens safe and fight for the equitable administration of justice.”

Goss Andrews most recently served as the organization’s First Vice President to the immediate past President Frederick L. Thomas. She was elected as NOBLE’s second vice president in 2021. Goss Andrews is a longtime NOBLE member and has served in other leadership roles, including Region IV vice president and former president of the Metro Detroit Chapter.

“A new time has come. I know that as your new President, Brenda Goss Andrews will continue the momentum and serve you well,” Thomas said in his final address as president before passing the torch. “I have no doubt a new era of excellence, dedication and integrity is upon us. “A period where we will continue redefining law enforcement and public safety across America.”

During Goss Andrews’ inaugural address, she noted that NOBLE’s work has to continue at the chapter levels with more boots on the ground, collaborating with federal, state, local government and community and faith-based organizations. Her three-pillar strategy focuses on Getting Out To Vote (GOTV), gun safety and recruitment and retention.

Goss Andrews chose an African theme for her presidential gala – “A Tribute to Our Roots” – after recently learning her ancestors were from Burkina Faso in West Africa. The theme was woven into all areas of the event and she and many attendees embraced it, wearing Afro-centric attire.

Goss Andrews received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University and is currently pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice at Walden University. She is a graduate of the 171st class of the FBI National Associates Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

About 1,300 law enforcement officers from around the county and beyond attended the six-day conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel from July 22 to July 27.



NOBLE would also like to congratulate the following members on their election to the 2022-2023 Executive Board:

National First Vice President Rodney Bryant, Chief of Police (Retired), Atlanta Police Department

Rodney Bryant, Chief of Police (Retired), Atlanta Police Department National Second Vice President Jeffrey D. Glover, Chief of Police, Tempe, Police Department

Jeffrey D. Glover, Chief of Police, Tempe, Police Department Immediate Past President Frederick L. Thomas, Captain/Commander East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

Frederick L. Thomas, Captain/Commander East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Secretary Quovella Maeweather, Director Public Safety, Franklin Township

Quovella Maeweather, Director Public Safety, Franklin Township Recording Secretary Judith Harrison, Assistant Chief, New York City Police Department

Judith Harrison, Assistant Chief, New York City Police Department Treasurer Tina P. Laguna, Assistant Chief of Police, Manassas City Police Department

Tina P. Laguna, Assistant Chief of Police, Manassas City Police Department Parliamentarian Dr. Booker Hodges, Chief of Police, City of Bloomington Police Department

Dr. Booker Hodges, Chief of Police, City of Bloomington Police Department Sergeant-At-Arms Braxton Cotton, Chief of Staff, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Braxton Cotton, Chief of Staff, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Associate Member Representative Dr. Kenneth Terrell, Senior Sergeant, Dallas County Sheriff's Office

Dr. Kenneth Terrell, Senior Sergeant, Dallas County Sheriff's Office Federal Assistant to the President William “Bill” Borden, Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Defense Intelligence Agency

William “Bill” Borden, Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Defense Intelligence Agency Special Assistant to the President Anthony Holt, Chief of Police, Wayne State University Police Department

Anthony Holt, Chief of Police, Wayne State University Police Department Special Assistant to the President Raphael Washington, Sheriff, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Raphael Washington, Sheriff, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Special Assistant to the President for International Affairs Michelle Tégé, Detective 1st Grade (Retired), New York City Police Department

for International Affairs Michelle Tégé, Detective 1st Grade (Retired), New York City Police Department Region One Vice President Steven W. Tompkins, Sheriff Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department

Steven W. Tompkins, Sheriff Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department Region Two Vice President Estella J. Thomas, Supervisor (Retired) Transportation Security Administration

Estella J. Thomas, Supervisor (Retired) Transportation Security Administration Region Three Vice President Robert Ford, Assistant Chief (Retired), Lumpkin Police Department

Robert Ford, Assistant Chief (Retired), Lumpkin Police Department Region Four Vice President Tiffany Inskeep, Chief of Police, Hocking College Police Department

Tiffany Inskeep, Chief of Police, Hocking College Police Department Region Five Vice President Dr. E. Jacob Rieux, Special Agent/ASSA, LADPS&C Division of Probation and Parole

Dr. E. Jacob Rieux, Special Agent/ASSA, LADPS&C Division of Probation and Parole Region Six Vice President Jacob Green, Chapter President, Washington State Chapter

Jacob Green, Chapter President, Washington State Chapter National Chaplain Bishop Edgar L. Vann II, Second Ebenezar Church

Bishop Edgar L. Vann II, Second Ebenezar Church General Counsel to the National President Michael R.D. Adams, Esq. Partner Decuir Clark & Adams, LLC.

Michael R.D. Adams, Esq. Partner Decuir Clark & Adams, LLC. General Counsel to the National President Joseph E. Turner, Esq. Clark Hill

President's Advisory Council:

Chief Of Police Elaine Bryant, Columbus, Ohio Police Department

Commissioner Michael Harrison, Baltimore, Maryland Police Department, PERF

Director Tirrell Stevenson, Transportation Security Administration (Tsa) Federal Air Marshalls Service

Chief Of Police Murphy Paul, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Police Department

For more information on the NOBLE 46th Annual Training Conference and Exhibition click here.

NOBLE National President Brenda Goss Andrew bio click here.

###

About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county, and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.

Attachments