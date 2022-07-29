English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica’s second-quarter and first-half 2022 results

Sound revenue growth and strong margin expansion

in a challenging environment

Group ’s revenue up 3 6 % in Q 2 and 3 7 % in H1 vs 2021

Comparable r evenue 1,3 up 7.0 % in Q2 and 9. 1 % in H1 vs 2021

EMEA continuing to grow double digit s , NA decelerating but still positive

G rand V ision a t G roup ’s pace , with comparable-store sales 5 at +7% in Q2

Adj usted 2 operating margin at 18.4 % in H1 , up 100 bps vs pro forma 4 H1 2021

Adjusted 2 G roup ’s net profit at Euro 1,548 million , up 26% vs pro forma 4 H1 2021

Free cash flow6 at Euro 906 million in H1





Charenton-le-Pont, France (July 29, 2022 - 7:00 am) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on July 28, 2022 to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Statutory Auditors have performed a limited review of these financial statements. Their report is in the process of being issued.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: “We’re pleased to report a strong first half of 2022, with sound growth in all regions and a substantial increase of our operating margin. Our performance, particularly in a challenging environment, reflects the strength of our open network model, our willingness to push the boundaries of innovation and the skills and energy of our people. This benefits all our stakeholders, starting with our customers.

At the same time, we paved the way for our long-term growth boosted by key projects and partnerships as well as the GrandVision integration, which is already bringing benefits.

We launched the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to maximize our impact, an important step in achieving our goal to eradicate poor vision in the world in a generation.

As we look ahead, we will continue to carry out the vision of our Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio, whose leadership and values remain an inspiration to all of us.”

