Business activity results of the 1 half of the year 2022

The Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed results of Company’s business activity of the 1 half of the year 2022 and financial state as at 30 June 2022 and approved AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 half of the year 2022.

The result of Company’s activities of the 1 half of the year 2022 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit in amount of EUR 3,128 thousand (result of the 1 half of the year 2021 was amounted to EUR 5,376 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 43,843 thousand (in the 1 half of the year 2021 it was amounted to EUR 27,098 thousand). The result of activities of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623) of the 1 half of the year 2022 is profit in amount of EUR 2,614 thousand (the result of the 1 half of the year 2021 – EUR 5,138 thousand), turnover from sales is amounted to EUR 43,825 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 half of the year 2021 is amounted to EUR 27,093 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity as at the end of reporting period (30 June 2022) of the Company that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities, increased from 1.27 to 1.50 during the period from the end of the year 2021 (the rate of the Group increased from 1.23 to 1.48). The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 half of the year 2022 is EUR 6,556 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 half of the year 2021 was EUR 8,599 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 6,135 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 half of the year 2021 was EUR 8,651 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim unaudited Financial Statements of the 1 half of the year 2022 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department

