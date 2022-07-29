English French

JCDecaux renews and extends its partnership with Groupe ADP, becoming co-shareholder of Extime Media for 12 years

Paris, 29 July 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that it has been selected by Groupe ADP, following a consultation, to become a co-shareholder of Extime Media. This 50/50 joint venture, which will be held1 by Groupe ADP and JCDecaux, will operate advertising activities at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget airports from January 1st, 2023. From January 1st, 2024, it is also planned to roll out its activities at Antalya and Milas-Bodrum airports in Turkey. This joint venture will particularly benefit from JCDecaux’s relationships with the largest advertisers worldwide. Its advertising activities will be carried out under the business name Extime X JCDecaux, as part of the rollout of Extime, Groupe ADP’s hospitality brand.

At a time when airports are benefiting from a strong recovery, Extime X JCDecaux aims to become the benchmark for new airport media in France and internationally, leveraging the industry expertise of JCDecaux’s teams. This new digital portfolio will provide a powerful showcase for brands and will be activated thanks to a content management platform that displays messages that follow the passenger journey through the airport. Powered by robust and high-quality data from AAM (the leading international airport audience measurement) and enriched by AdTech tools, the relationship with advertisers will be transformed by this new technology, alongside a business-to-business portal providing a 24/7 service, and new programmatic purchasing opportunities.

A wide-ranging and innovative range of media solutions will enable brand advertisers in airports to develop close relationships with passengers. This unique offering will be based on a tailored in-person experience, iconic media space and the management of all airport formats (physical, digital, experiential, etc.) and will position Extime Media at the forefront of innovative airport media.

Thanks to this joint initiative, JCDecaux and Groupe ADP will position Extime Media as an ESG benchmark in this industry, in line with the Sustainable Development goals of the two groups. Backed by its new ESG 2030 strategy, JCDecaux promotes more sustainable living spaces, an optimised environmental footprint and responsible communication.

Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA-Groupe ADP, declared: “We are delighted to join forces with JCDecaux to develop an ambitious and innovative advertising initiative with Extime Media. This project brings to life the ambitions of our new 2025 Pioneers strategic plan. Extime Media will have a multi-local dimension with a presence in 6 airports on 2 continents; will embody the advertising component of the more global Extime Hospitality project, and will carry strong values of innovation and sustainability.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are very pleased to renew and extend our partnership with Groupe ADP to build a new benchmark brand in the airport media universe. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Groupe ADP for having renewed its trust in us and I congratulate all of the JCDecaux teams who provided such high quality work for this project. Extime X JCDecaux will enhance the passenger experience, delighting passengers and offering brands the most efficient and synergistic media platforms in the world, based on digitisation and journey segmentation, data analysis and relevant and engaging programmatic content. Our expertise will enable us to develop a tailored, comprehensive and innovative media offering with a wider scope that includes digital online media channels and Duty Free store screens serving the new hospitality offer of Groupe ADP. As airports benefit from this wide-ranging transformation and increased passenger mobility, we will actively contribute to the responsible commitments of our partner, based on JCDecaux’s 2030 ESG strategy and on the dedication of all of our teams.”

1 Pending approval from the competent competition authorities.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a ) – H1 2022 revenue: €1,474.8m (a )

– H1 2022 revenue: €1,474.8m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment