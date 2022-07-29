Hermès International: 2022 Half year Results

English French

2022 FIRST HALF RESULTS

HERMES

Half-year information report as at the end of June 2022

Very strong growth and exceptional results in the first half

Revenue increased 29% at current exchange rates and 23% at constant exchange rates

Recurring operating margin reached 42% of sales

Net profit reached €1,641 million, up 40%

Paris, 29 July 2022

The group's consolidated revenue amounted to €5,475 million in the first half of 2022, up 29% at current exchange rates and 23% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2021. Recurring operating income amounted to €2,304 million (42% of sales). Net profit (group share) reached €1,641 million (30% of sales).

Sales in the second quarter reached €2,710 million (+26% at current exchanges rates, and +20% at constant exchange rates), with a high level of activity in all the business lines.

Axel Dumas, Executive Chairman of Hermès, said: “The very dynamic results over the first six months of the year testify to the growth across our 16 métiers and the strong desirability of our objects, designed by craftsmen with a sustainable approach, without compromising on quality. In a still unstable context, we are moving forward with confidence, faithful to our role as a responsible and committed company to our employees and our partners.”

Sales by geographical area at the end of June

(at comparable exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)

Over the first half of 2022, all the geographical areas posted strong growth, with strong resilience from Asia despite the sanitary context in China. Sales in the group's stores (+23%) benefitted from the strengthening of the exclusive omnichannel network and online sales. Wholesale activities growth (+25%), resulted notably from the resumption of travel retail.

Asia excluding Japan (+15%) was driven by a high level of activity across the region and by sustained sales in Singapore, Australia and Korea. Greater China strongly bounced back in June after being penalised by sanitary restrictions and store closures in April and May, especially in Shanghai and Beijing. After the reopening of the renovated Pacific Place store in Hong Kong and One Central store in Macao at the beginning of the year, a new store was successfully launched in Zhengzhou at the end of March, in the Henan province in China.





Japan (+20%) posted a remarkable performance, thanks to the loyalty of local clients. In June, the first edition of the exhibition La Fabrique de la légèreté, based on the year’s theme, was held in Tokyo.





America (+34%) continued its strong momentum at the end of June. In the United States, a new store opened in Austin in April, the third store of the house in Texas. The Hermès in the Making exhibition, presenting the house’s artisanal know-how, was held in Detroit in June.





Europe excluding France (+34%) and France (+41%) recorded sustained growth, thanks to the loyalty of local clients and the return of tourists, particularly in France, the United Kingdom and Italy.





Sales by business line at the end of June

(at comparable exchange rates, unless otherwise indicated)

At the end of June 2022, all the business lines confirmed their high levels of sales, with a remarkable increase in Silk, Ready-to-wear and Accessories, Watches and Other Hermès Business Lines (Jewellery and Homeware) underlying the huge desirability of the house Hermès.

The growth of the Leather Goods and Saddlery division (+12%) is driven by sustained demand and the increase in production capacities, in line with the annual objective. The Rolling Mobility Suitcase (R.M.S), customisable and the result of exceptional know-how and multiple innovations, received a warm welcome. Five new workshops are in project for the next five years, with the Louviers (Eure) and Sormonne (Ardennes) sites in 2023 and the Riom (Puy-de-Dôme) site in 2024. The sites in L’Isle-d’Espagnac (Charente) and Loupes (Gironde) have been announced for 2025 and 2026. Hermès thus continues to strengthen its local presence in France and to create jobs.

The Ready-to-Wear and Accessories division (+36%) pursued its dynamic growth, thanks to the success of the ready-to-wear, fashion accessories and footwear collections. The women’s autumn-winter 2022 fashion show held in March at the Garde républicaine in Paris met with great success, as did the men's spring-summer 2023 collection revealed at the manufacture des Gobelins in June. New creations such as the Rivale micro bracelet, the single earing Olympe or the Enid sandal were very successful, alongside the house’s iconic creations with the Hapi, clic H bracelets and the Kelly belt.

The Silk and Textiles business line (+29%) achieved excellent growth, with collections combining diversity of materials, formats and new uses, and supported by the development of production capacities at the Pierre-Bénite site near Lyon.

Perfume and Beauty (+23%) gained from the successful launches of the new chapter of Beauty, Hermès Plein Air, dedicated to complexion, as well as of infused care oil for lips, Hermèsistibles. Perfume launched a fresh and powerful creation, Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée and a new light and airy fragrance joined the colognes collection in June, Eau de Basilic Pourpre.

The Watches business line (+55%) achieved an outstanding performance thanks to the development of timepieces with exceptional know-how such as the watch Arceau Le temps voyageur, and the success of iconic models such as Heure H and Cape Cod.

The Other Hermès business lines (+33%) kept up their momentum, thanks to Homeware and Jewellery. Homeware was presented in June at the Milan Design Week, with textile new creations and the Soleil d’Hermès tableware collection. The seventh haute bijouterie collection called Les jeux de l’ombre, featuring innovative shapes and know-how pushed to the highest standard, was presented at the Faubourg Saint-Honoré store in Paris.

Outstanding results in the first half of 2022

Recurring operating income was up 34% and amounted to €2,304 million compared to

€1,722 million in the first half of 2021. Thanks to the leverage effect generated by the strong sales increase and the collections exceptional sell-through rates, the recurring operating margin reached an historical high of 42% compared to 41% at the end of June 2021.

Consolidated net profit (group share) amounts to €1,641 million (30% of sales) compared to €1,174 million in the first half of 2021.

Operational investments represented €190 million and adjusted free cash flow reached €1,421 million.

After distribution of the ordinary dividend (€837 million) and inclusion of share buybacks (€115 million for 103,368 shares excluding the liquidity contract), the restated net cash position increased by €615 million to €7,685 million compared to €7,070 million as at 31 December 2021.

A responsible, sustainable model

The Hermès group continued to recruit and added more than 800 people to its workforce over the first six months. At the end of June 2022, the group employed 18,400 people, including 11,500 in France. True to its commitment as a responsible employer, Hermès paid an exceptional €3,000 bonus in February 2022, in respect of 2021, to all employees of the group to reward them for their engagement, as well as a rise of €100 gross per month in January in France, on top of the usual rises. In June, a second rise of €100 gross per month was announced for all European employees, starting in July.

Hermès is stepping up its commitments in the areas of education and knowledge transfer with the launch of the École des Artisans de la Vente in April. The group continues to roll out the École Hermès des savoir-faire with the opening of a new Apprentice Training Centre in Charleville-Mézières, in the Ardennes division.

The employment of people with disabilities reached 6.4%, which reflects the house's commitment to inclusion.

On 4 July, Hermès International received the Grand Prix de la Transparence 2022 for all categories, now renamed Transparency Awards, which recognise the quality of regulated information of

SBF 120 companies.

Outlook

For 2022, the impacts of the health context are still difficult to assess. Our highly integrated craftsmanship model and balanced distribution network, as well as the creativity of the collections and clients' loyalty allow us to look to the future with confidence.

In the medium-term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.

Thanks to its unique business model, Hermès is pursuing its long-term development strategy based on creativity, maintaining control over know-how and singular communication.

Limited review procedures have been carried out on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements by the Statutory Auditors in accordance with applicable regulations.

The half-year financial report, the press release and the presentation of the 2022 half-year results are available on the group's website: https://finance.hermes.com

Upcoming events:

20 October 2022: Q3 2022 revenue publication

17 February 2023: 2022 full-year results publication

14 April 2023: Q1 2023 revenue publication

20 April 2023: General Meeting of Shareholders

FIRST HALF 2022 KEY FIGURES

In millions of euros H1 2022 FY 2021 H1 2021 Revenue 5,475 8,982 4,235 Growth at current exchange rates vs. n-1 29.3% 40.6% 70.2% Growth at constant exchange rates vs. n-1 (1) 23.2% 41.8% 76.7% Recurring operating income (2) 2,304 3,530 1,722 As a % of revenue 42.1% 39.3% 40.7% Operating income 2,304 3,530 1,722 As a % of revenue 42.1% 39.3% 40.7% Net profit – Group share 1,641 2,445 1,174 As a % of revenue 30.0% 27.2% 27.7% Operating cash flows 2,001 3,060 1,487 Investments (excluding financial investments) 190 532 214 Adjusted free cash flow (3) 1,421 2,661 1,236 Equity – Group share 10,259 9,400 8,024 Net cash position (4) 7,293 6,695 5,326 Restated net cash position (5) 7,685 7,070 5,521 Workforce (number of employees) 18,428 17,595 16,966

(1) Growth at constant exchange rates is calculated by applying the average exchange rates of the previous period to the current period's revenue, for each currency.

(2) Recurring operating income is one of the main performance indicators monitored by the group's General Management. It corresponds to the operating income excluding non-recurring items having a significant impact likely to affect the understanding of the group's economic performance.

(3) Adjusted free cash flow corresponds to the sum of operating cash flows and change in working capital requirement, less operating investments and repayment of lease liabilities, as per IFRS cash flow statement.

(4) The net cash position includes cash and cash equivalents on the asset side of the balance sheet, less bank overdrafts presented within the short-term borrowings and financial liabilities on the liability side of the balance sheet. It does not include lease liabilities recognised in accordance with IFRS 16.

(5) The restated net cash position corresponds to the net cash position, plus cash investments that do not meet IFRS criteria for cash equivalents as a result of their original maturity of more than three months, minus borrowings and financial liabilities.





REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (a)

First half Evolution /2021 In millions of Euros 2022 2021 Published At constant exchange rates France 480 341 40.7% 40.7% Europe (excl. France) 696 522 33.4% 33.8% Total Europe 1,176 863 36.3% 36.5% Japan 546 469 16.4% 20.4% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 2,665 2,153 23.8% 14.9% Total Asia 3,211 2,622 22.5% 15.9% Americas 982 668 47.0% 34.1% Other 106 82 28.7% 28.0% TOTAL 5,475 4,235 29.3% 23.2%





2nd quarter Evolution /2021 In millions of Euros 2022 2021 Published At constant exchange rates France 266 188 41.5% 41.5% Europe (excl. France) 369 294 25.7% 26.1% Total Europe 636 482 31.9% 32.1% Japan 269 228 17.9% 23.4% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 1,218 1,023 19.1% 9.6% Total Asia 1,487 1,251 18.9% 12.2% Americas 533 377 41.4% 26.3% Other 55 42 32.0% 31.1% TOTAL 2,710 2,151 26.0% 19.5%

(a) Sales by destination.

REVENUE BY SECTOR

First half Evolution /2021 In millions of Euros 2022 2021 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 2,358 1,999 18.0% 12.1% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 1,458 1,025 42.3% 35.9% Silk and Textiles 372 274 35.6% 29.0% Other Hermès sectors (3) 648 462 40.2% 32.5% Perfume and Beauty 230 184 24.9% 23.3% Watches 262 159 65.2% 55.3% Other products (4) 146 132 11.1% 9.1% TOTAL 5,475 4,235 29.3% 23.2%





2nd quarter Evolution /2021 In millions of Euros 2022 2021 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 1,162 1,011 14.9% 8.5% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 748 552 35.6% 29.0% Silk and Textiles 174 126 38.4% 31.1% Other Hermès sectors (3) 318 234 36.1% 27.8% Perfume and Beauty 111 85 30.7% 28.9% Watches 128 81 59.0% 48.9% Other products (4) 69 63 9.3% 7.1% TOTAL 2,710 2,151 26.0% 19.5%

(1) The “Leather Goods and Saddlery” business line includes bags, riding, memory holders and small leather goods.

(2) The “Ready-to-wear and Accessories” business line includes Hermès Ready-to-wear for men and women, belts, costume jewellery, gloves, hats and shoes.

(3) The “Other Hermès business lines” include Jewellery and Hermès home products (Art of Living and Hermès Tableware).

(4) The “Other products” include the production activities carried out on behalf of non-group brands (textile printing, tanning…), as well as John Lobb, Saint-Louis and Puiforcat.

REMINDER – 1ST QUARTER 2022

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE (a)

1st quarter Evolution /2021 In millions of euros 2022 2021 Published At constant exchange rates France 214 153 39.7% 39.7% Europe (excl. France) 327 228 43.4% 43.9% Total Europe 541 381 41.9% 42.2% Japan 277 241 15.0% 17.4% Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) 1,447 1,130 28.0% 19.8% Total Asia 1,724 1,371 25.7% 19.3% Americas 449 291 54.3% 44.2% Other 51 41 25.2% 24.7% TOTAL 2,765 2,084 32.7% 27.1%

(a) Sales by destination.

REVENUE BY SECTOR

1st quarter Evolution /2021 In millions of euros 2022 2021 Published At constant exchange rates Leather Goods and Saddlery (1) 1,197 988 21.1% 15.8% Ready-to-wear and Accessories (2) 710 473 50.1% 44.1% Silk and Textiles 198 148 33.3% 27.3% Other Hermès sectors (3) 330 228 44.4% 37.4% Perfume and Beauty 119 99 20.0% 18.4% Watches 134 78 71.5% 62.0% Other products (4) 77 69 12.8% 10.9% TOTAL 2,765 2,084 32.7% 27.1%

(1) The “Leather Goods and Saddlery” business line includes bags, riding, memory holders and small leather goods.

(2) The “Ready-to-wear and Accessories” business line includes Hermès Ready-to-wear for men and women, belts, costume jewellery, gloves, hats and shoes.

(3) The “Other Hermès business lines” include Jewellery and Hermès home products (Art of Living and Hermès Tableware).

(4) The “Other products” include the production activities carried out on behalf of non-group brands (textile printing, tanning…), as well as John Lobb, Saint-Louis and Puiforcat.

APPENDIX – EXTRACT FROM FIRST HALF CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

In millions of euros H1 2022 2021 Financial year H1 2021 Revenue 5,475 8,982 4,235 Cost of sales (1,586) (2,580) (1,207) Gross margin 3,889 6,402 3,028 Sales and administrative expenses (1,178) (2,137) (935) Other income and expenses (406) (734) (371) Recurring operating income 2,304 3,530 1,722 Other non-recurring income and expenses - - - Operating income 2,304 3,530 1,722 Net financial income (35) (96) (47) Net income before tax 2,270 3,435 1,675 Income tax (647) (1,015) (511) Net income from associates 25 34 13 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 1,647 2,454 1,177 Non-controlling interests (6) (8) (3) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 1,641 2,445 1,174 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 15.69 23.37 11.22 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 15.64 23.30 11.19

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In millions of euros H1 2022 2021 Financial year H1 2021 Consolidated net income 1,647 2,454 1,177 Changes in foreign currency adjustments 1 182 141 35 Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies 1 2 10 (110) (44) change in fair value (97) (87) (19) recycling through profit or loss 107 (23) (25) Assets at fair value 2 - 87 87 Employee benefit obligations: change in value linked to actuarial gains and losses 2 1 9 - Net comprehensive income 1,840 2,582 1,255 attributable to owners of the parent 1,833 2,573 1,252 attributable to non-controlling interests 7 9 3 (1) Transferable through profit or loss.

(2) Net of tax.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

In millions of euros 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 30/06/2021 Goodwill 14 42 42 Intangible assets 204 258 236 Right-of-use assets 1,665 1,517 1,405 Property, plant and equipment 1,916 1,881 1,665 Investment property 8 9 75 Financial assets 648 617 431 Investments in associates 52 51 49 Loans and deposits 63 59 57 Deferred tax assets 636 546 539 Other non-current assets 25 22 23 Non-current assets 5,232 5,002 4,522 Inventories and work-in-progress 1,617 1,449 1,394 Trade and other receivables 464 333 298 Current tax receivables 8 58 11 Other current assets 288 257 228 Financial derivatives 179 53 80 Cash and cash equivalents 7,293 6,696 5,352 Current assets 9,850 8,845 7,362 TOTAL ASSETS 15,082 13,847 11,885

LIABILITIES

In millions of euros 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 30/06/2021 Share capital 54 54 54 Share premium 50 50 50 Treasury shares (672) (551) (552) Reserves 8,735 7,142 7,077 Foreign currency adjustments 359 178 72 Revaluation adjustments 93 83 149 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 1,641 2,445 1,174 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 10,259 9,400 8,024 Non-controlling interests 14 12 10 Equity 10,273 9,412 8,034 Borrowings and financial liabilities due in more than one year 24 24 18 Lease liabilities due in more than one year 1,705 1,529 1,405 Non-current provisions 29 26 21 Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in more than one year 224 220 284 Deferred tax liabilities 46 15 17 Other non-current liabilities 48 45 36 Non-current liabilities 2,076 1,860 1,781 Borrowings and financial liabilities due in less than one year 14 1 25 Lease liabilities due in less than one year 272 248 227 Current provisions 129 115 108 Post-employment and other employee benefit obligations due in less than one year 40 40 28 Trade and other payables 536 535 383 Financial derivatives 213 122 67 Current tax liabilities 468 347 311 Other current liabilities 1,063 1,168 920 Current liabilities 2,733 2,575 2,070 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 15,082 13,847 11,885

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

In millions of euros



Number of shares



Share capital



Share premium



Treasury shares



Consolidated reserves and net income attributable to owners of the parent



Actuarial gains and losses



Foreign currency adjustments



Revaluation adjustments Equity attributable to owners of the parent



Non- controlling interests



Equity



Financial investments Hedges of future cash flows in foreign currencies As at 1 January 2021 105,569,412 54 50 (464) 7,732 (135) 38 100 5 7,380 11 7,391 Net income for the first half of 2021 - - - - 1,174 - - - 1,174 3 1,177 Other comprehensive income for the first half of 2021 - - - - - 35 87 (44) 78 0 78 Comprehensive income

for the first half of 2021 - - - - 1,174 - 35 87 (44) 1,252 3 1,255 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - - (88) (69) - - - - (158) - (158) Share-based payments - - - - 32 - - - - 32 - 32 Dividends paid - - - - (485) - - - - (485) (4) (489) Other - - - - 3 - - - - 3 - 3 AS AT 30 JUNE 2021 105,569,412 54 50 (552) 8,386 (135) 72 188 (39) 8,024 10 8,034 Net income for the second half of 2021 - - - - 1,272 - - - - 1,272 5 1,277 Other comprehensive income for the second half of 2021 - - - - - 9 106 - (66) 49 0 50 Comprehensive income

for the second half of 2021 - - - - 1,272 9 106 - (66) 1,321 5 1,327 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - - 1 - - - - - 1 - 1 Share-based payments - - - - 27 - - - - 27 - 27 Dividends paid - - - - - - - - - - (2) (2) Other - - - - 27 - - - - 27 (2) 25 As at 31 December 2021 105,569,412 54 50 (551) 9,712 (125) 178 188 (105) 9,400 12 9,412 Net income for the first half of 2022 - - - - 1,641 - - - 1,641 6 1,647 Other comprehensive income for the first half of 2022 - - - - - 1 181 - 10 191 1 193 Comprehensive income

for the first half of 2022 - - - - 1,641 1 181 - 10 1,833 7 1,840 Change in share capital and share premiums - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase or sale of treasury shares - - - (120) (0) - - - - (120) - (120) Share-based payments - - - - 27 - - - - 27 - 27 Dividends paid - - - - (845) - - - - (845) (6) (850) Other - - - (36) - - - - (36) - (36) AS AT 30 JUNE 2022 105,569,412 54 50 (672) 10,500 (124) 359 188 (95) 10,259 14 10,273

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

In millions of euros H1 2022 2021 Financial year H1 2021 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income attributable to owners of the parent 1,641 2,445 1,174 Depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets 160 312 148 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 127 251 120 Impairment losses 71 65 41 Mark-to-Market financial instruments - (1) (1) Foreign exchange gains/(losses) on fair value adjustments (24) (46) (12) Change in provisions 22 28 17 Net income from associates (25) (34) (13) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 6 8 3 Capital gains or losses on disposals and impact of changes in scope of consolidation 7 (4) 1 Deferred tax expense (1) (15) (14) Accrued expenses and income related to share-based payments 27 59 32 Dividend income (11) (10) (10) Other (0) (0) (0) Operating cash flows 2,001 3,060 1,487 Change in working capital requirements (261) 346 65 Change in net cash position related to operating activities (A) 1,740 3,405 1,552 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES Operating investments (190) (532) (214) Acquisitions of consolidated shares - (0) (0) Acquisitions of other financial assets (40) (198) (4) Disposals of operating assets 0 3 2 Disposals of consolidated shares and impact of losses of control - - - Disposals of other financial assets 5 6 3 Change in payables and receivables related to investing activities (18) 6 (30) Dividends received 36 47 26 Change in net cash position related to investing activities (B) (207) (669) (217) CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (850) (490) (489) Repayment of lease liabilities (128) (212) (102) Treasury share buybacks net of disposals (120) (158) (159) Borrowing subscriptions - - - Repayment of borrowings (0) (8) (8) Change in net cash position related to financing activities (C) (1,099) (869) (757) Foreign currency translation adjustment (D) 151 110 32 CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION (A) + (B) + (C) + (D) 585 1,978 609 Net cash position at the beginning of the period 6,695 4,717 4,717 Net cash position at the end of the period 7,280 6,695 5,326 CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION 585 1,978 609

Attachment