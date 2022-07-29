English French

Availability of the 2022 half-year financial report

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, July 29, 2022 – The 2022 half-year financial report of Nexans has been filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans website (www.nexans.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This half-year financial report includes in particular the condensed consolidated financial statements as at June 30th, 2022, the half-year activity report, the declaration of the person responsible for the half-year financial report and the statutory auditors' report.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is driving the change towards a safer, more sustainable, renewable, carbon-free world, accessible to all. In 2021, Nexans generated €6.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

