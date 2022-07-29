1 Day Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Requirement Compliance Training Program

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compliance with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Requirement" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 1-day training program consists of 12 highly detailed sessions covering all aspects of ESG. The presentation material is supported by interactive sessions and exercises scheduled at regular intervals.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) has gained increasing attention over the past few years. Today many institutional investors only invest in those companies that provide ESG performance reporting.

ESG criteria provide a set of standards for a company's operations that today's socially conscious investors use to screen potential investments.

Environmental criteria look at how a company performs as a steward of nature in protecting the planet.

Social criteria examine how the company manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates.

Governance deals with a company's leadership, the pay of its executives, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

ESG criteria are an increasingly popular way for investors to evaluate companies in which they might want to invest.

Using ESG criteria can also help investors avoid companies that could pose a greater financial risk due to below-par environmental or other practices.

ESG has considerations relevant to analysts and investors, consumers and employees, and has become a major topic of discussion at Board meetings.

Learning Objectives



This course has a two-fold objective;

To present an introduction/overview of the ESG framework and how it supports a company's overall risk management strategy and structure.

To provide you with the knowledge needed to respond to ESG inquiries and leverage this information to conduct more effective due diligence, and/or make better investment decisions.

To achieve this, this course will;

Explain what ESG is, and its relevance in making financial decisions.

Describe key environmental, social, and governance issues.

Explain how stakeholders influence corporate ESG performance.

Analyze ESG risks and opportunities.

Assess ESG company performance using publicly available information.

Translate ESG information to business intelligence.

Who Should Attend:

Board Members

CXO Level Management

Risk Officers & Managers.

Internal Auditors.

Compliance Officers

Key Topics Covered:



Session 1 - ESG in a nutshell

We set the scene for this highly relevant and topical subject by explaining what ESG is. We do this by examining the three central factors used in measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business namely;

The environmental criteria that addresses a company's operations environmental impact, and environmental stewardship.

The social criteria that look at how a company manages relationships with and creates value for stakeholders, and

Governance, which deals with a company's leadership & management philosophy, practices, policies, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

Session 2 - The Evolution of ESG

A Short History and Evolution of ESG

ESG's Growth into the Mainstream

Session 3 - ESG Examples

In this session, we look at three examples of high profile, financially material ESG incidents, which influenced greater client demand for transparency and demand for ESG to be recognized as a fiduciary duty.

BP - Deepwater Horizon

Volkswagen - Diesel Emission Tests

Facebook - Cambridge Analytica

Session 4 - Sustainable Investing & ESG

We examine and compare the different types of sustainable investment.

Socially Responsible Investing (SRI).

Impact Investing.

Green Bonds.

ESG.

Session 5 - Why does ESG Matter?

We examine why is important and why ESG has such a significant positive impact on fundamental business issues relevant to the long-term success of any company in terms of;

Corporate reputation.

Risk reduction.

Opportunity management.

Cultural and intrinsic values.

Session 6 - Key ESG Factors

ESG factors have a material impact on a wide spectrum of industries.

Environmental - Climate change, Natural resources scarcity, Pollution and waste

Impact of Environmental Factors

Social - Community Engagement, Responsible sourcing

Impact of social factors

Governance - Board quality, diversity and effectiveness, reporting, transparency, business ethics, executive compensation

Impact of Governance Factors

Materiality of ESG issues in the corporate environment

Session 7 - ERG Risks and Opportunities

ESG issues often create new risks that affect supply chains, other industries or even whole communities. We examine some of these risks.

Session 8 - Corporate Pressure and Stakeholder Expectations

Who are the stakeholders and why are they important?

Overall stakeholder expectations

Session 9 - Demands on Corporate Supply Chains

Modern demands on supply chains.

Session 10 - Key Considerations for Companies & Investors

Reporting, Transparency, and Valuation

ESG and Competitive Advantage

Session 11 - ESG Investing Trends

ESG Investing Trends & Fund Performance

Corporate & Investor Initiatives

Initiative Impacts

Session 12 - An ESG Checklist

Today more than ever before, companies are being pressured to justify their environmental, social and governance (ESG) status due to scrutiny from investors, the SEC and other regulatory bodies.

However many firms are struggling to find a way to achieve ESG in a meaningful way - that is, going beyond saying "we recycle" - and embedding ESG on an enterprise level.

What investors are looking for when evaluating ESG compliant companies.

Steps for taking a risk-based approach to understanding how your organization can best achieve ESG compliance, and

How ERM best practices can help you evaluate your ESG readiness.

Session 13 - Myths about ESG

To create a better understanding of the growing ESG trend, we present a fact check on five common ESG myths.

