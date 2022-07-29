Insights on the Cash Logistics Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Mode of Transit, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cash Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cash logistics market reached a value of US$ 19.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.38 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.73% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cash logistics is a service offered by third-party organizations to financial institutions for managing their physical movement, currency notes, and other valuables. It assists in secure cash transportation, ATM replenishment and maintenance, movement of bullion and coins, and cash processing, including counterfeit verification, counting, sorting, and packaging. Besides this, it also enables efficient and cost-effective cash management and branch-level automation.

As a result, it is widely utilized by banking organizations across the globe to automate the cash supply chain; reduce operational, transportation, and holding expenses; increase staff productivity; and improve vendor management.



Cash Logistics Market Trends:

The increasing use of banking services worldwide is positively influencing the need for a single, integrated platform that can reduce the burden of cash management and optimize efficiency. This represents one of the major factors driving the adoption of cash logistics as it offers centralized control, reduces risk, and improves visibility.

Moreover, the growing trend of automated branch operations is catalyzing the demand for cash logistics to keep cash consistently available and meet the needs of customers. Apart from this, with the growing global population, there is a rise in cash circulation.

This, along with the increasing number of ATMs, is driving the demand for outsourcing cash management services using cash logistics. Outsourcing cash management helps banks enhance security and reduce their in-house operational activities. In addition to this, the expansion of banking facilities in remote areas and the rising use of physical cash in these areas is stimulating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies, such as business intelligence (BI), into cash logistics is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Cash in Transit Solutions Pty Ltd, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., Fiserv Inc., G4S Limited (Allied Universal), GardaWorld Corporation, General Secure Logistic Services, Loomis AB, MPS Global Security Group, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad S.A (Gubel S.L.), SIS Limited and The Brink's Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cash logistics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cash logistics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of transit?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cash logistics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

