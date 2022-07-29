Tarkett - Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2022 available

English French

PARIS, FRANCE, July 29th, 2022 - Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2022 available

The Financial report for the First half Fiscal 2022 is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Tarkett’s website, www.tarkett-group.com, under section “Investors”. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of Fiscal 2022, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

***



Investor Relations and Individual Shareholders Contact

investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Brunswick ‐ tarkett@brunswickgroup.com ‐ Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

Hugues Boëton – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15 – Benoit Grange – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 14 45 09 26

About Tarkett

With a 140‐year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovating flooring and sports surface solutions, with revenue of 2.8 billion euros in 2021. Offering a wide range of products, including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, parquet and laminates, artificial grass and athletic tracks, the Group serves its customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square metres of flooring every day for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices or shops and sports fields. Committed to changing the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco‐innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, aligned with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett‐group.com

