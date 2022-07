English Lithuanian

UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about the Company’s investment portfolio, key events, business strategy, operating segments, and financial indicators as of 30 June 2022.

Contact person for further information:

Tomas Milašauskas

Manager of the Investment Company

tomas.milasauskas@lordslb.lt

www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds

Attachment