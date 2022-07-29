Water And Sewage Global Market to Reach $852.9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water And Sewage Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The water and sewage market reached a value of nearly $578.4 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from 578.41 billion in 2021 to $852.92 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 and reach $1,271.20 billion in 2031.



Going forward, the rise in global population, rapidly diminishing fresh water resources, increasing demand for wastewater treatment, industrial pollutions, awareness on cleanliness and increasing smart cities will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the water and sewage market in the future include high cost of water treatment technology.



The water and sewage market is segmented by type into water supply and irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities and steam and air-conditioning supply. The water supply and irrigation systems market was the largest segment of the water and sewage market segmented by type, accounting for 51.1% of the total in 2021. Going forward, both water supply and irrigation systems and sewage treatment facilities market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the water and sewage market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.



The water and sewage market is also segmented by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture. The residential market was the largest segment of the water and sewage market segmented by end-user, accounting for 29.6% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the water and sewage market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.



The water and sewage market is also segmented by type of operator into public and private. The public operator market was the largest segment of the water and sewage market segmented by end-user channel, accounting for 91.7% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the private operator segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the water and sewage market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water and sewage market, accounting for 33.3% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the water and sewage market will be Middle East, and, South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 9.2% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.1% and 7.0% respectively.



Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Water Supply and Irrigation Systems; Sewage Treatment Facilities; Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply 2) By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Agriculture 3) By Operator: Public; Private

Key Topics Covered:



1. Water And Sewage Market Executive Summary



2. Table Of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction



7. Water And Sewage Market Characteristics



8. Water And Sewage Market, Service Analysis - Service Examples



9. Water And Sewage Market, Supply Chain Analysis



10. Water And Sewage Market Customer Information



11. Water And Sewage Market Trends And Strategies



12. Impact of COVID-19 on Water And Sewage Market



13. Global Water And Sewage Market Size And Growth



14. Water And Sewage Market, Regional Analysis



15. Global Water And Sewage Market Segmentation



16. Global Water And Sewage Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors



17. Asia-Pacific Water And Sewage Market



18. Western Europe Water And Sewage Market



19. Eastern Europe Water And Sewage Market



20. North America Water And Sewage Market



21. South America Water And Sewage Market



22. Middle East Water And Sewage Market



23. Africa Water And Sewage Market



24. Global Water and Sewage Competitive Landscape



25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Water And Sewage Market

26. Market Background: Utilities Market



27. Global Water And Sewage Market Opportunities And Strategies



28. Water And Sewage Market, Conclusions And Recommendations



29. Appendix



30. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Veolia Environment SA

Suez Environnement SA

Engie

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp

