Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Global Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%

Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026

Coding and marking forms an important part of the manufacturing and intralogistics processes of packaged consumer and industrial goods. Coding and marking systems are used to print product-related details, such as manufacturing date, batch number, and expiry date among others, on the package.

Demand in the market is impacted by the outlook in the retail sector and the level of demand in the key end-use sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetic, chemical, pharmaceutical, and construction and building material among others.

The global market for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Continuous Inkjet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $783.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $680.3 Million by 2026

The Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$783.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$680.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period.

Thermal Inkjet Segment to Reach $817.2 Million by 2026

Thermal inkjet continues to evolve with a need for inks that will dry faster and offer better adhesion. Advanced ink types and high-resolution capabilities make thermal inkjet ideal for printing on masks in a manufacturing line. In the global Thermal Inkjet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.

Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures to Build Huge Opportunities for Coding and Marking Market

Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global Brands to Adopt Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions

Global Counterfeit Goods Market by Country: Percentage Breakdown of Goods Value Seized by Country of Copyright Owner

Industry 4.0 Plays a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency of Coding and Marking Systems

Demand for Manufactured and Processed Goods to Influence Growth in Coding and Marking Market

Ultra-High Speed CIJ Technology Experience Demand Growth

Flexible Packaging Market Presents Potential Opportunities for CIJ Technology

Thermal Transfer Overprinting: An Ideal Technology for Flexible Packaging

Laser Marking Systems Poised to Witness High Growth

Manufacturers Rely on Laser Systems for Permanent Marking Needs

Laser Marking Systems for Traceability of Magnesium Parts in Automotive Industry

Inkjet Devices for Coding and Marking Facilitate Product Tracking and Tracing

Inkjet Coders Ensure Higher Efficiency with Lower Downtime for Primary Packaging

Thermal Inkjet: Extended Application Scope Aids Growth

Replacement of Analog Systems with Digital Products to Present Growth for Coding and Marking Market

Digital Labeling and Smart Labels Enable Efficient Tracking of Products

Coding and Marking Systems with Advanced Software Make Gains

Evolving Technologies Assist Food Companies to Prevent Food Contamination and Counterfeiting

Coding and Marking Becomes Critical Importance in Dairy Packaging

Rising Prominence of Coding and Marking Technologies for Bakery Sector

Coding and Marking Gain Precedence in Confectionery Packaging

Coding Systems Vendors Sense Potential Opportunities in Egg Coding Segment

Innovative Coding Technologies for Ready-Meal Products

Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food

Beverage Companies Leverage Coding and Marking to Augment Supply Chain Management

Serialization Requirements Put Focus on Effective Coding in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Legislations to Accelerate Demand for Medical Coding Systems

Labeling & Serialization Equipment Benefit from Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

Laser Systems Gain Traction in Coding Pharmaceutical HDPE Packaging

Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior Water Fastness

Laser Marking Method Emerges to Address Medical Device Challenges

Automakers Leverage Coding and Marking for Improving Assembly Line Efficiency

Growing Sales of Electronics and Electrical Systems Drive Need for Coding and Marking Systems

Need for Transparency in Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand for Coding and Marking

Construction Materials Manufacturers Rely on Coding Technologies to Improve Product Efficiency and Security

Automated Traceability Advances Steel Tube and Pipe Industry

Surge in E-Commerce Sales Presents Growth for Coding and Marking Market

Regulatory Legislations and Industry Standards Underpin Sales Growth

