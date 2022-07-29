Lignin Global Market Report 2022-2025: Bright Prospects Ahead for Lignin Amid Rising Demand for Bio-Based Raw Materials in the Chemicals Sector

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lignin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Lignin Market to Reach $993 Million by 2025

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lignin is projected to reach US$993 Million by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Lignin, accounting for an estimated 36.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$343.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

Steady momentum in core end-use verticals including concrete admixtures, dyestuff and animal feed led to considerable growth in the lignin market. Offering a cheaper raw material, lignin also widened addressable market as a bio-based renewable alternative to petroleum derived feedstock in various applications, while benefiting from growing shift towards materials and products deemed eco-friendly in industrial as well as consumer markets.

Rapid urbanization and increase in technological developments is driving manufacturers in producing superior concrete mixes so as to improve a building`s longevity and reduce moisture and rain damage, thus spurring demand for lignin. Increasing demand for superior animal protein, as well increase in production of livestock is increasing the demand for healthy and natural feed additives for animal nutrition, thereby boosting the lignin market growth.

Additionally, lignin is utilized in pesticides and insecticides for controlling production of weed and reducing microbial attack. Europe represents a major market for lignin, with Germany, the UK and France at the forefront of growth in the region. Increasing focus on sustainability and rapid increase in production facilities for lignin are expected to foster regional growth.

Lignin market in US remains robust and is supported by the constant rise in consumer awareness levels about biodegradable products, favorable legislative framework, expanding production capacity, and establishment of necessary infrastructure for lignin production. The lignin market in China and Asia-Pacific is expected to benefit from the growing needs of the population and the increasing adoption of bio-based products.

Lignosulfonates, a type of soluble lignin polymers that are extremely versatile and find use in an array of industrial applications, constitute the major product segment. While these polymers are generally associated with surface stabilization and dust control of roads, they are used as emulsifiers, binders, sequestrants and dispersants in a range of products such as animal feed pellets, gypsum board, and micronutrient systems.

Lignosulfonates, being plant sourced bio materials, are not harmful to environment, animals, aquatic life and plants, when manufactured and applied in a proper manner. The market for Kraft lignin is forecast to grow the fastest over the analysis period. Kraft lignin which is basically a natural glue, is traditionally used as an additive in concrete and adhesives.

Demand for Kraft lignin remains stable across the world due to wider use of the compound in binders, carbon fibers, pesticides, fertilizers, and fire extinguishers. The highly pure Kraft lignin offers an eco-friendly alternative to the conventionally-used petroleum-based products, a major factor fueling growth in the market. Additionally, the market for Kraft lignin is likely to sustain growth due to increase in government initiatives for reducing emissions and increasing oil prices, which is shifting the focus of consumers to bio-based products.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bright Prospects Ahead for Lignin Amid Rising Demand for Bio-Based Raw Materials in the Chemicals Sector

Conventional Polymers Vs. Biodegradable Polymers: A Comparison

Key Biodegradable Polymers at a Glance

Biodegradable Polymer Applications at a Glance

Abundant Availability of Raw Material Sustains Growth Momentum in Lignin Market

Expanding Use Case Across Diverse Domains Augments Market Prospects

Established Image as Reliable Concrete Admixture Accelerates Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Concrete & Cement Amid Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Favors Market Growth

Lignin Continues to Gain Traction in Animal Feed Applications

Uptrend in Feed Additives Industry Augurs Well

Lignin Uptake Remains Robust in Dyestuff Vertical

Carbon Fiber: The New Growth Avenue for Lignin

LIBRE Project Seeks to Lay Strong Foundation for Lignin in Carbon Fiber Industry

Rising Consumption of Carbon Fiber Materials to Broaden Market Opportunities

Dust Suppression: A Traditional Application

Lignin-Derived Compounds Make their way into Agricultural Sector

Growing Need for High-Quality Drilling Fluids in Oilfield Applications: Prominent Market Driver

