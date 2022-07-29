New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioprocess Containers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310839/?utm_source=GNW

The global bioprocess containers market is expected to grow from $2.61 billion in 2021 to $3.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.85%. The bioprocess containers market is expected to grow to $7.73 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.10%.



The bioprocess containers market consists of sales of bioprocess containers by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to ready-to-use, single-use flexible container products commonly used for critical sterile liquid-handling applications in the biopharmaceutical industry.It is used for liquid cell culture media, reagents, buffers, containment, and storage vessels for intermediate and final products yielded from manufacturing processes.



BPC (bioprocess container) eliminates the need for expensive equipment, offers cost-effective solutions, and reduces the risk of product cross-contamination during the mixing and storing process.



The main types of bioprocess containers include 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, tank liners, and other containers and accessories.The 2D bioprocess container refers to bioprocess containers with a two-dimensional design for sterile liquid handling.



They are designed for small, simple BPCs from 50 ML to 50 L.It is produced from two sheets of film, heat-sealed around the perimeter to form a pillow-shaped chamber.



These containers are used in biopharmaceutical companies, life science R&D companies, and others for upstream & downstream process, and product development applications.



North America was the largest region in the bioprocess containers market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bioprocess containers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising biopharmaceutical R&D (research and development) activities is driving the growth of the bioprocess containers market.Biopharmaceutical R&D demands the transformation of the traditional approach to drug development, allowing medicines to reach patients faster, reducing development and operational costs, improving insights and decision-making.



The use of data, digital technologies, and AI (artificial intelligence) increases the probability of success, discovering new medicines more efficiently and delivering them more effectively.As the biopharmaceutical development increases, there will be an increase in the need for bioprocess containers to keep them safe & uncontaminated and transport them safely.



For instance, according to an institutional report published in February 2022 by IQVIA, an American multinational pharmaceutical industry company, the global biopharmaceutical industry continues to flurry, with more than 6,000 products in active development and a growing share of that innovation coming from a new geographic region, a 68% increase compared to 2016. Therefore, the rise in biopharmaceutical R&D is driving the growth of the bioprocess containers market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the bioprocess container market.Major companies operating in the bioprocess container market are focused on providing technologically advanced products to meet rapidly changing industry demand and strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their products such as depth filtration, disposable chromatography, sterile filtration, ultrafiltration (UF)/defiltration (DF), virus filtration, and others.These technologically advanced products offer better sample protection, productivity, and other benefits.



For instance, in February 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company, introduced CentriPAK BPC mainly used with Sorvall BIOS 16 centrifuge. It is a centrifugation bioprocess container for closed-system handling of critical sterile liquids and offers unmatched sample protection from contamination and enhanced laboratory productivity.



In June 2021, Avantor Inc, a US-based chemicals and materials company, acquired RIM Bio for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition enables Avantor to serve the customers by expanding single-use manufacturing, distribution, and cleanroom capabilities to the AMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) region.



RIM Bio is a US-based company that provides a complete range of single-use 2D bags, 3D bags, tank liners, bag assemblies, and multi-bag manifolds.



The countries covered in the bioprocess containers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

