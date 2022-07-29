North America Over The Counter Drugs Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Developments by Key Players will Fuel Growth

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Over The Counter Drugs Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The easy accessibility and affordability of OTC drugs will propel market growth in North America.

According to Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA), there are more than 80 types of OTC drugs in the United States, with up to 3,00,000 marketed products. OTC medications are predicted to save $102 billion in the United States each year, with $25 billion saved owing to their use and $77 billion saved due to the avoidance of unnecessary hospital visits. In addition, self-treatment is used to treat 70-90 percent of all sickness episodes. Similarly, people in the United States spend an average of US$ 442 on OTC products each year.



Cough and cold medicines for children alone were up 564 percent over the spring of 2021, according to Catalina's Customer Intelligence Database, which scans billions of bar codes to pull three years' worth of U.S. buyer data. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting about 50 million people each year. The growing prevalence of these diseases in the region is expected to propel the demand for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.



The increasing developments by key players in the market will fuel the growth of OTC drugs in the region.

In July 2019, Pfizer announced that Upjohn, its off-patent medicines company, would merge with Mylan, a generic drugmaker, to form a new pharmaceutical company with expected 2020 revenues of up to $20 billion. Upjohn and Mylan's combined portfolio of prescription medications, complex generics, over-the-counter drugs, and biosimilars is projected to be sustainable, diversified, and unique. An established infrastructure and supply chain, as well as a solid management team, will help it succeed.

Furthermore, in August 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical revealed to sell its nonprescription medicines business to Blackstone Group, a prominent American private equity firm, for approximately 250 billion yen. The divested portfolio included a range of over-the-counter (OTC) medications and health products with total revenues of about JPY 60.0 billion in the fiscal year 2019. Alinamin, the company's best-selling product and Japan's first vitamin B1 preparation, and Benza, a cold cure, were among Takeda's strong regional brands.

The firm believes that Alinamin Pharmaceuticals will be well-positioned under Blackstone to continue growing and enhancing its product portfolio in the years ahead to meet changing customer needs. Moreover, in November 2020, Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon's online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service, was opened after two years of its $753 million acquisition of the prescription medicine delivery business PillPack.

Following the launch of its line of over-the-counter drugs in 2019, this is arguably Amazon's most comprehensive move into the healthcare business to date, one that could unlock significant new revenue prospects for the business, especially as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic compels buyers toward more remote care and the use of online channels for all of their shopping necessities. These developments by the key players in the region will fuel the over-the-counter drugs market.



COVID-19 Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic had a distinct effect on different OTC products. The outbreak, for example, increased awareness of the significance of self-care and boosted growth in categories like vitamins and minerals and nutritional supplements.

Cough and cold drugs were in high demand in the region. Additionally, sales of skincare items and stomach and intestinal cures have decreased. Pain relievers, known as analgesics, were in high demand throughout the pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Research Highlights



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. NORTH AMERICA OVER THE COUNTER DRUGS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cough, Cold, and Flu Products

5.3. Analgesics

5.4. Dermatology Products

5.5. Gastrointestinal Products

5.6. Oral Health Products

5.7. Weight-Loss/Dietary Products

5.8. Ophthalmic Products

5.9. Sleep Aids

5.10. Others



6. NORTH AMERICA OVER THE COUNTER DRUGS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Offline

6.3. Online



7. NORTH AMERICA OVER THE COUNTER DRUGS MARKET, BY COUNTRY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. United States

7.3. Canada

7.4. Mexico



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. COMPANY PROFILES





Companies Mentioned





Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Bayer AG

Perrigo Company Plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnf576

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment