New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Spa Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310831/?utm_source=GNW





The global medica spa market is expected to grow from $12.50 billion in 2021 to $14.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.89%. The medica spa market is expected to reach $23.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.75%.



The medical spa market consists of sales of medical spa services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a unique combination of medicine and aesthetics that offer high-quality cosmetic treatments in a pleasant and soothing setting that are medically advised and overseen. These therapies are aesthetic and are primarily used to rejuvenate or enhance a person’s appearance.



The main services in medical spa are skin rejuvenation, facial injectable, body shaping, hair removal, and other services.Skin rejuvenation refers to a aesthetic treatment used to restore the skin from dullness, skin damage, and exposure to the sun.



The treatment is performed under the supervision of licensed and well-trained staff. The medical spa services are utilized by men and women of adolescent, adult, and geriatric age group.



North America was the largest region in the medica spa market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the medica spa market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The medica spa market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medica spa market statistics, including medica spa industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medica spa market share, detailed medica spa market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medica spa industry. This medica spa market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rise in demand for aesthetic procedures is expected to propel the growth of the medical spa market.The aesthetic procedure refers to procedures that improve the face and body appearance.



There has been a growing emphasis on the body and beauty for identity and self-expression.According to The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2021, facial procedures increased by 54 percent and aesthetic body procedures shot up by 63 percent from 2020.



Thus, the rise in demand for aesthetic procedures will drive the medical spa market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical spa market.Medical spa service providers are moving toward technologically advanced treatments to make the experience for customers more effective.



Some of the new technological innovations in medical spas are radiofrequency body contouring, radiofrequency microneedling, BTL aesthetics emsculpt, hydrafacial or dermal infusion toning, and muscle-sculpting treatment. In January 2022, Renew Medical Aesthetics, a Wisconsin-based provider of medical spa services, launched a new range of lip filler aesthetic treatments in two options mini (half syringe) and full syringe.



In October 2021, Laser MD Medspa, a US-based premier medical spa services company acquired Young Medical Spa for an undisclosed amount.As a result of this acquisition, Laser MD Medspa is planning to grow its business in four locations across Pennsylvania.



The company is also focusing on expanding its business footprint in more than 15 locations within the northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the USA. Young Medica Spa is a USA-based provider of medical spa services.



The countries covered in the medical spa market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310831/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________