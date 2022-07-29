New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Implants Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310829/?utm_source=GNW





The global breast implants market is expected to grow from $2.10 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.43%. The breast implants market is expected to grow to $2.90 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57%.



The breast implants market consists of sales of breast implants by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to breast-shaped bags constructed of a silicone outer shell and filled with silicone gel or saline, and they used to change the size, shape, and form of the breasts. Breast implants are surgically put beneath the breast tissue or chest muscle to increase breast size or replace breast tissue lost due to cancer or failed to develop properly due to a severe breast deformity.



The main types of breast implants are silicone implant, form-stable implant, saline implant, and structured saline implant.The silicone implant is filled with silicone gel.



The silicone gel has a similar texture to genuine breast tissue. They are used by hospital, cosmetology clinic, and other end users in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures.



North America was the largest region in the breast implants market in 2021. The regions covered in the breast implants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing breast cancer incidences significantly contributed to the growth of the breast implants market.Breast cancer is a type of cancer in which cells lining the breast lobules and ducts grow abnormally.



Breast cancer surgery is a key component in breast cancer treatment, which involves removing of cancer through operations.The different procedures used in breast cancer treatment includes surgery to remove entire breast or portion of breast tissue or nearby lymph nodes or others.



Breast implants are used by breast cancer patients after surgery to regain the breast shape and size, and regains the natural body appearance. For instance, according to the study published in World Cancer Research Fund International, the total number of new breast cancer cases across the globe accounted for 2.2 million in 2020, and accounted for 12.5% all cancer cases in 2020. Therefore, the growing breast cancer incidences is expected to promote the growth of the breast implants market during forecast period.



Lightweight breast implants are the key trends gaining popularity in the breast implants market.The lightweight breast implant (LWBI) is around 30% lighter than typical silicone implants while retaining the same size, shape, and function.



The LWBI reduces weight-related problems and reoperation rates by lowering stress on breast tissues and preserving tissue reliability and integrity over time.For instance, in September 2020, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of breast implants launched an extended B-Lite line, the world’s first and only lightweight breast implant.



These implants are 30% lighter and possess advantages such as quicker recovery, less stretching from movement, greater daily comfort, and reduced post-operative pain. B-Lite with MESMO fine-texturing surface and B-Lite with the distinctive Microthane shell coating is among the new shapes and surfaces in the extended range.



In May 2020, AbbVie Inc, a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Allergan for $63 billion.This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches AbbVie’s portfolio by adding long-term franchises in various appealing therapeutic areas, including immunology and neuroscience.



Allergan Plc is Ireland-based drugs and medical devices manufacturing company that manufactures breast implants.



The countries covered in the breast implants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

