Balchem Corporation Reports Second Quarter Sales of $236.7 Million, Net Earnings of $29.8 Million, GAAP EPS of $0.92, and Adjusted EPS of $1.07

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported today second quarter net earnings of $29.8 million for 2022, compared to net earnings of $22.7 million for the second quarter 2021, adjusted net earnings(a) of $34.4 million, compared to $30.4 million in the prior year quarter, and adjusted EBITDA(a) of $56.5 million, compared to $50.1 million in the prior year quarter.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Record net sales were $236.7 million, an increase of $34.3 million, or 17.0%, compared to the prior year quarter, with sales growth in all three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Record adjusted EBITDA was $56.5 million, an increase of $6.3 million, or 12.6%, from the prior year.

GAAP net earnings were $29.8 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 31.0% from the prior year. These net earnings resulted in GAAP earnings per share of $0.92.

Record adjusted net earnings were $34.4 million, an increase of $4.1 million or 13.3% from the prior year. These adjusted net earnings resulted in record adjusted earnings per share (a) of $1.07.

of $1.07. The effective tax rate of 24.1% was 14 basis points lower than the prior year tax rate of 24.3%.

Cash flows from operations were $48.2 million for the second quarter 2022, with quarterly free cash flow(a) of $37.8 million.

Recent Highlights:

On June 21, 2022, we completed the acquisition of Kechu BidCo AS and its subsidiary companies, including Kappa Bioscience AS (all acquired companies being hereinafter collectively referred to as “Kappa”), a leading science-based manufacturer of specialty vitamin K2 for the human nutrition industry, headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Vitamin K2 is a fast-growing specialty vitamin that plays a crucial role in the human body for bone health, heart health, immunity, and athletic performance. Primarily, vitamin K2 supports the transport and distribution of calcium in the body. Vitamin K2 is important at all life stages, from pregnancy and early life to healthy aging. Kappa's K2VITAL ® branded vitamin K2 is the leading synthetic vitamin K2 and is backed by strong intellectual property and a deep clinical research portfolio.

branded vitamin K2 is the leading synthetic vitamin K2 and is backed by strong intellectual property and a deep clinical research portfolio. On July 27, 2022, we entered into a new credit agreement with lenders in the form of a senior secured revolving credit facility, due July 27, 2027. The new revolving credit agreement allows for up to $550 million of borrowing, and replaces the existing $500 million revolving credit facility, due June 27, 2023.

Cash flows in the second quarter enabled us to make repayments on our revolving debt of $40.0 million. In addition, we made payments on acquired debt of $30.6 million in connection with the Kappa acquisition. Net debt was $357.4 million, with an overall leverage ratio on a net debt basis of 1.8.

Ted Harris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Balchem said, “The second quarter of 2022 was another excellent quarter for Balchem. We delivered very strong financial results with record sales and adjusted EBITDA in what remains a very difficult macro-economic and geo-political environment. Additionally, we are extremely pleased with the progress we made in the quarter on our key strategic growth initiatives highlighted with the recent acquisition of Kappa. With this acquisition, Balchem continues to expand its science based health and nutrition portfolio while providing a broader nutritional platform for our Human Nutrition and Health segment that will help our customers improve their nutritional and health solutions.”

Mr. Harris added, “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all of the talented employees of Kappa to the Balchem team while also thanking the entire Balchem team for their contributions to the strong performance of the company.”

Results for Period Ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 236,693 $ 202,365 $ 465,560 $ 388,021 Gross margin 71,876 59,447 143,382 118,174 Operating expenses 31,956 28,854 65,126 57,006 Earnings from operations 39,920 30,593 78,256 61,168 Other expense 662 574 1,368 1,166 Earnings before income tax expense 39,258 30,019 76,888 60,002 Income tax expense 9,476 7,288 18,176 13,860 Net earnings $ 29,782 $ 22,731 $ 58,712 $ 46,142 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.92 $ 0.70 $ 1.81 $ 1.41 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 56,467 $ 50,145 $ 110,041 $ 95,869 Adjusted net earnings(a) $ 34,447 $ 30,397 $ 67,804 $ 58,844 Adjusted net earnings per common share(a) $ 1.07 $ 0.93 $ 2.09 $ 1.80 Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net earnings per common share 32,314 32,651 32,395 32,653 (a) See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.





Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022:

The Human Nutrition & Health segment generated record quarterly sales of $131.6 million, an increase of $20.2 million or 18.1% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven both by sales growth within food and beverage markets as well as higher sales within the minerals and nutrients business. Record quarterly earnings from operations for this segment of $23.7 million increased $4.7 million or 24.6% compared to $19.0 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, higher average selling prices, and the timing of costs associated with the recovery from a flash flood event in the prior year, partially offset by higher manufacturing input costs and distribution costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets of $4.0 million and $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the expense related to the flash flood event of $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, record adjusted earnings from operations(a) for this segment were $27.7 million, compared to $25.3 million in the prior year quarter.

The Animal Nutrition & Health segment generated quarterly sales of $62.6 million, an increase of $8.1 million or 14.9% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was the result of higher sales in monogastric and companion animal markets, partially offset by lower sales in ruminant animal markets and an unfavorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Second quarter earnings from operations for this segment of $7.6 million increased $4.0 million or 113.0% compared to $3.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, higher average selling prices, and the timing of costs associated with the recovery from a flash flood event in the prior year, partially offset by increases in manufacturing input costs and distribution costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the expense related to the flash flood event of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $7.7 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year quarter.

The Specialty Products segment generated record quarterly sales of $36.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 7.7% compared to the prior year quarter, due to higher sales of products in the medical device sterilization market, partially offset by lower plant nutrition sales, and an unfavorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Record second quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $9.9 million, compared to $9.7 million in the prior year comparable quarter, an increase of $0.2 million or 2.0%, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales, partially offset by increases in manufacturing input costs and distribution costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 of $1.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively, and the expense related to the flash flood event of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $11.0 million, compared to $11.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Record consolidated gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $71.9 million increased by $12.4 million or 20.9%, compared to $59.4 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 30.4% as compared to 29.4% in the prior year period, an increase of 99 basis points, primarily due to the timing of costs associated with the recovery from a flash flood event in the prior year and higher average selling prices, partially offset by increases in certain manufacturing input costs and distribution costs. Operating expenses of $32.0 million for the quarter increased $3.1 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to higher advertising and marketing expenses and an increase in compensation-related costs. Excluding non-cash operating expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets of $5.6 million, operating expenses were $26.4 million, or 11.1% of sales.

Interest expense was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were 24.1% and 24.3%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the prior year was primarily due to the prior year being negatively impacted by clarifying regulations related to tax reform, which was offset by lower tax benefits from stock-based compensation in the current quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, cash flows provided by operating activities were $48.2 million, and free cash flow was $37.8 million. The $233.0 million of net working capital on June 30, 2022 included a cash balance of $76.2 million, which reflects repayments of the revolving loan of $40.0 million, and capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $10.5 million. In addition, we made payments on acquired debt of $30.6 million in connection with the Kappa acquisition.

Ted Harris said, “The second quarter of 2022 was another excellent quarter for Balchem. We delivered very strong financial results, despite ongoing macro-economic challenges. The Balchem team continues to respond extremely well to the ongoing supply chain, workforce availability, and inflationary challenges. Our ability to deliver these strong financial results while managing through these challenges, is a great testament to the resilience and strength of our business model as well as the incredible dedication and capabilities of the Balchem team.”

Mr. Harris added, “We are very excited about the recent acquisition of Kappa Biosciences and the strength it brings to our company and I would like to, once again, welcome the Kappa team to the broader Balchem team!”

Quarterly Conference Call

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated".

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect Balchem’s expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Balchem can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove correct and various factors could cause results to differ materially from Balchem’s expectations, including risks and factors identified in Balchem’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Balchem assumes no duty to update its outlook or other forward-looking statements as of any future date.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($ in 000’s)

Business Segment Net Sales: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Human Nutrition & Health $ 131,628 $ 111,471 $ 254,073 $ 215,987 Animal Nutrition & Health 62,600 54,481 131,942 105,629 Specialty Products 36,647 34,022 69,981 62,030 Other and Unallocated (b) 5,818 2,391 9,564 4,375 Total $ 236,693 $ 202,365 $ 465,560 $ 388,021





Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Human Nutrition & Health $ 23,705 $ 19,021 $ 44,008 $ 38,711 Animal Nutrition & Health 7,586 3,561 18,907 8,617 Specialty Products 9,919 9,729 17,680 16,918 Other and Unallocated (b) (1,290 ) (1,718 ) (2,339 ) (3,078 ) Interest and other expense (662 ) (574 ) (1,368 ) (1,166 ) Total $ 39,258 $ 30,019 $ 76,888 $ 60,002 (b) Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of: (i) Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees totaling $872 and $1,176 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $466 and $700 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively (refer to note 3 for descriptions of these charges), and (ii) Unallocated amortization expense of $741 and $1,479 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $604 and $1,208 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, related to an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation.





Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 76,183 $ 103,239 Accounts Receivable, net 138,579 117,408 Inventories 140,840 91,058 Derivative Assets 7,276 — Other Current Assets 14,263 10,527 Total Current Assets 377,141 322,232 Property, Plant & Equipment, net 252,145 237,517 Goodwill 731,772 523,949 Intangible Assets with Finite Lives, net 218,802 94,665 Right of Use Assets 12,973 9,288 Other Assets 13,841 11,674 Total Assets $ 1,606,674 $ 1,199,325 Current Liabilities $ 144,143 $ 143,802 Revolving Loan 433,569 108,569 Deferred Income Taxes 77,574 46,455 Derivative Liabilities — 2,658 Contingent Consideration Liability 24,793 — Other Long-Term Obligations 25,225 20,826 Total Liabilities 705,304 322,310 Stockholders' Equity 901,370 877,015 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,606,674 $ 1,199,325

Balchem Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 58,712 $ 46,142 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,861 24,463 Stock compensation expense 6,889 5,914 Other adjustments 2,572 (391 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (36,773 ) 261 Net cash provided by operating activities 55,261 76,389 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (295,660 ) — Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired (20,799 ) (13,760 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 197 240 Purchase of convertible note (150 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (316,412 ) (13,520 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan 365,000 5,000 Principal payments on revolving loan (40,000 ) (45,000 ) Principal payments on acquired debt (30,648 ) — Principal payments on finance lease (83 ) (78 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 1,328 3,886 Dividends paid (20,704 ) (18,700 ) Purchase of treasury stock (35,199 ) (10,835 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 239,694 (65,727 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,599 ) (1,811 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (27,056 ) (4,669 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 103,239 84,571 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 76,183 $ 79,902

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain unallocated equity compensation, and certain one-time or unusual transactions. Detailed non-GAAP adjustments are described in the reconciliation tables below and also explained in the related footnotes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin GAAP gross margin $ 71,876 $ 59,447 $ 143,382 $ 118,174 Expense related to a flash flood event (1) — 3,765 — 3,765 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 307 339 636 828 Adjusted gross margin $ 72,183 $ 63,551 $ 144,018 $ 122,767 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations GAAP earnings from operations $ 39,920 $ 30,593 $ 78,256 $ 61,168 Expense related to a flash flood event (1) — 3,765 — 3,765 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 5,904 6,282 11,865 12,818 Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees (3) 872 466 1,176 700 Adjusted earnings from operations $ 46,696 $ 41,106 $ 91,297 $ 78,451 Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings GAAP net earnings $ 29,782 $ 22,731 $ 58,712 $ 46,142 Expense related to a flash flood event (1) — 3,765 — 3,765 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 5,974 6,352 12,006 12,959 Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees (3) 872 466 1,176 700 Net realized gain on foreign currency forward contracts (4) (512 ) — (512 ) — Income tax adjustment (5) (1,669 ) (2,917 ) (3,578 ) (4,722 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 34,447 $ 30,397 $ 67,804 $ 58,844 Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.93 $ 2.09 $ 1.80

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Income calculated using amounts determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Table 2

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income - as reported $ 29,782 $ 22,731 $ 58,712 $ 46,142 Add back: Provision for income taxes 9,476 7,288 18,176 13,860 Other expense 662 574 1,368 1,166 Depreciation and amortization 11,863 12,029 23,720 24,322 EBITDA 51,783 42,622 101,976 85,490 Add back certain items: Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards 3,812 3,292 6,889 5,914 Expense related to a flash flood event (1) — 3,765 — 3,765 Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees (3) 872 466 1,176 700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,467 $ 50,145 $ 110,041 $ 95,869

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our GAAP effective income tax rate to our non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Table 3

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Effective Tax Rate 2021 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 9,476 24.1% $ 7,288 24.3% Impact of ASU 2016-09 (6) 120 291 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 9,596 24.4% $ 7,579 25.3%





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Effective Tax Rate 2021 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 18,176 23.6% $ 13,860 23.1% Impact of ASU 2016-09 (6) 500 540 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 18,676 24.3% $ 14,400 24.0%

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Table 4

(unaudited)