Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Core loan growth of $112.1 million, or 10.7% (annualized), to $4.32 billion as of June 30, 2022 compared to $4.20 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $355.4 million, or 9.0%, compared to June 30, 2021; core loans exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans
  • Net income and diluted earnings per share of $16.4 million and $0.80 for the second quarter 2022, respectively
  • Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock

HOUSTON, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.80 for the second quarter 2022 compared to net income of $22.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.12 for the second quarter 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $35.1 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $40.9 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 results reflect the decreased impact of PPP loan revenue and included a normalized provision for credit losses compared to the recapture of provision for credit losses during the comparable periods in 2021. Additionally, noninterest expenses were elevated due to acquisition and merger-related expenses related to the pending merger of equals with CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”) and increased operational losses recorded during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

“We are pleased with the overall results for the second quarter as we reported another record quarter of loan originations as core loans grew 10.7% (annualized),” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our team remains focused on delivering excellent customer service and our commitment to the communities we serve,” continued Retzloff.

“We continue to make significant progress developing the foundation for our pending merger of equals with CBTX. We are excited to have received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Texas Department of Banking along with the shareholders of both companies who supported the merger at their respective meetings during the quarter and look forward to continuing to drive and deliver strong performance results for them as a combined institution,” concluded Retzloff.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2022 increased $886 thousand, or 1.6%, to $57.5 million from $56.6 million for the second quarter 2021 and increased $2.3 million, or 4.2%, from $55.2 million for the first quarter 2022. These increases were primarily due to increased interest income on securities partially offset by decreased interest income on loans due to decreased impact of loans within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and changes in market interest rates. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 49 basis points to 3.53% for the second quarter 2022 from 4.02% for the second quarter 2021 and increased 23 basis points from 3.30% for the first quarter 2022. The decrease in the margin over the prior year was primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets, driven by decreased PPP revenue recognition and changes in the composition of earnings assets, partially offset by the decrease in funding costs. PPP revenue of $1.4 million was recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the $6.4 million recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the margin over the prior quarter was primarily due to changes in market interest rates and the composition of earnings assets.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2022 was $2.7 million, an increase of $431 thousand, or 19.0%, compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter 2021 and a decrease of $1.3 million, or 32.7%, compared to $4.0 million for the first quarter 2022. First quarter 2022 other noninterest income included $1.3 million in income from Small Business Investment Company investments.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2022 increased $4.3 million, or 12.8%, to $37.9 million from $33.6 million for the second quarter 2021 and increased $3.4 million, or 9.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. These increases in noninterest expense over the prior periods were primarily due to acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the pending merger with CBTX along with increased operational losses recorded during the second quarter 2022.

In the second quarter 2022, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio increased to 62.96% compared to 57.07% for the second quarter 2021 and 58.32% for the first quarter 2022. Second quarter 2022 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.94%, 8.86% and 13.00%, respectively, compared to 1.42%, 11.87% and 17.20% for the second quarter 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the first quarter 2022 were 1.04%, 9.40% and 13.35%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.  

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Results

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $360 thousand, or 0.3%, to $112.7 million from $112.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily due to lower costs related to interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest income from securities and deposits in other financial institutions, partially offset by the decreased impact of PPP loan revenue. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 69 basis points to 3.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 4.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in the margin over the prior year was primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets, driven by decreased PPP revenue recognition and changes in the composition of earnings assets, partially offset by decreased funding costs. PPP revenue of $4.0 million was recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the $13.3 million recognized for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $6.7 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 67.7%, compared to $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to $1.3 million in income from Small Business Investment Company investments along with increased transactional fee income.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $3.9 million, or 5.7%, to $72.4 million from $68.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense over the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the pending merger with CBTX and increased operational losses recorded during 2022.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio increased to 60.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 58.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.99%, 9.14% and 13.19%, respectively, compared to 1.30%, 10.75% and 15.65%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2022 increased $223.1 million, or 3.4%, to $6.73 billion compared to $6.51 billion at June 30, 2021 and decreased $417.6 million, or 23.4% (annualized), compared to $7.15 billion at March 31, 2022.

Total loans at June 30, 2022 decreased $111.9 million, or 2.5%, to $4.35 billion compared to $4.46 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to paydowns on PPP loans partially offset by organic loan growth, and increased $65.3 million, or 6.1% (annualized) compared to $4.28 billion at March 31, 2022 due to the increase in organic core loans. Core loans, which exclude PPP loans, increased $355.4 million, or 9.0%, to $4.32 billion at June 30, 2022 from $3.96 billion at June 30, 2021 and increased $112.1 million, or 10.7% (annualized), from $4.20 billion at March 31, 2022.

Deposits at June 30, 2022 increased $447.3 million, or 8.2%, to $5.88 billion compared to $5.43 billion at June 30, 2021 and decreased $281.7 million, or 18.3% (annualized), compared to $6.16 billion at March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $28.2 million, or 0.42% of total assets, at June 30, 2022 compared to $38.0 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at June 30, 2021 and $26.3 million, or 0.37% of total assets at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.16% at June 30, 2022, 1.11% at June 30, 2021 and 1.15% at March 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter 2022 was $2.1 million compared to the recapture of provision for credit losses of $2.7 million for the second quarter 2021 and the provision for credit losses of $1.8 million for the first quarter 2022.

Second quarter 2022 net charge-offs were $571 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average loans, an increase of $409 thousand from net charge-offs of $162 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2021 and an increase of $254 thousand from $317 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2022.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend on July 28, 2022 of $0.14 per share to be paid on September 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

Pending Merger

On November 8, 2021, Allegiance and CBTX jointly announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX, Inc. common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Following the completion of the merger, we estimate that former Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% and former CBTX shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. The companies have received the requisite approvals from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Texas Department of Banking and both companies’ shareholders and, subject to receipt of the approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the satisfaction or in some cases waiver of the closing conditions, the parties anticipate closing in the third quarter of the year.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 11 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2022, Allegiance was a $6.73 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of June 30, 2022, Allegiance Bank operated 26 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 25 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed merger of Allegiance and CBTX, including future financial and operating results, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the merger, the combined company's plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “would,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Allegiance or CBTX to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; (2) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the pendency of the merger; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (4) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; (5) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger; (6) the ability by each party to obtain required regulatory approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); (7) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (8) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger; (9) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (10) the dilution caused by CBTX's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger; (11) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and (12) other factors that may affect future results of Allegiance and CBTX including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Texas Department of Banking and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect future results of Allegiance and CBTX can be found in Allegiance's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and CBTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Each of Allegiance and CBTX disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  2022   2021 
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$17,547  $26,629  $23,961  $23,903  $146,397 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 275,290   672,755   733,548   879,858   564,888 
Total cash and cash equivalents 292,837   699,384   757,509   903,761   711,285 
Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,709,321   1,790,707   1,773,765   1,211,476   977,282 
Loans held for investment 4,348,833   4,283,514   4,220,486   4,289,469   4,460,743 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (50,242)  (49,215)  (47,940)  (50,491)  (49,586)
Loans, net 4,298,591   4,234,299   4,172,546   4,238,978   4,411,157 
Accrued interest receivable 29,882   31,505   33,392   33,523   37,075 
Premises and equipment, net 58,482   62,168   63,708   65,140   65,442 
Other real estate owned          1,397   1,397 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,078   9,376   9,358   8,326   8,234 
Bank owned life insurance 28,170   28,374   28,240   28,101   27,976 
Goodwill 223,642   223,642   223,642   223,642   223,642 
Core deposit intangibles, net 13,156   13,907   14,658   15,482   16,306 
Other assets 73,605   56,001   28,136   29,935   28,871 
Total assets$6,731,764  $7,149,363  $7,104,954  $6,759,761  $6,508,667 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$2,394,719  $2,353,604  $2,243,085  $2,086,683  $1,973,042 
Interest-bearing         
Demand 1,016,381   1,070,855   869,984   594,959   553,874 
Money market and savings 1,510,008   1,552,853   1,643,745   1,604,222   1,556,920 
Certificates and other time 959,524   1,185,015   1,290,825   1,381,014   1,349,522 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,485,913   3,808,723   3,804,554   3,580,195   3,460,316 
Total deposits 5,880,632   6,162,327   6,047,639   5,666,878   5,433,358 
Accrued interest payable 1,500   3,086   1,753   3,296   1,940 
Borrowed funds    89,959   89,956   139,954   139,951 
Subordinated debt 109,109   108,978   108,847   108,715   108,584 
Other liabilities 35,194   33,073   40,291   42,326   35,684 
Total liabilities 6,026,435   6,397,423   6,288,486   5,961,169   5,719,517 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:         
Common stock 20,154   20,378   20,337   20,218   20,213 
Capital surplus 504,165   512,284   510,797   507,948   506,810 
Retained earnings 296,477   282,896   267,092   247,966   231,333 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (115,467)  (63,618)  18,242   22,460   30,794 
Total shareholders’ equity 705,329   751,940   816,468   798,592   789,150 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$6,731,764  $7,149,363  $7,104,954  $6,759,761  $6,508,667 
                    


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 2022  2021   2022   2021 
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   June 30   June 30
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:             
Loans, including fees$53,835  $52,370 $56,855  $58,176 $57,691  $106,205  $115,682 
Securities:             
Taxable 5,571   5,068  3,933   2,998  2,556   10,639   4,958 
Tax-exempt 2,557   2,525  2,526   2,498  2,491   5,082   4,885 
Deposits in other financial institutions 877   340  317   221  94   1,217   135 
Total interest income 62,840   60,303  63,631   63,893  62,832   123,143   125,660 
              
INTEREST EXPENSE:             
Demand, money market and savings deposits 1,859   1,347  1,277   1,267  1,337   3,206   2,821 
Certificates and other time deposits 1,922   2,156  2,391   2,583  2,989   4,078   6,654 
Borrowed funds 114   186  434   436  469   300   1,008 
Subordinated debt 1,463   1,442  1,425   1,441  1,441   2,905   2,883 
Total interest expense 5,358   5,131  5,527   5,727  6,236   10,489   13,366 
NET INTEREST INCOME 57,482   55,172  58,104   58,166  56,596   112,654   112,294 
Provision for credit losses 2,143   1,814  (2,577)  2,295  (2,679)  3,957   (2,040)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 55,339   53,358  60,681   55,871  59,275   108,697   114,334 
              
NONINTEREST INCOME:             
Nonsufficient funds fees 126   116  156   131  94   242   177 
Service charges on deposit accounts 560   527  476   425  382   1,087   770 
(Loss) gain on sale of securities (17)            (17)  49 
Loss on sale of other real estate and repossessed assets      (89)          (176)
Bank owned life insurance 342   133  139   125  151   475   290 
Debit card and ATM card income 880   819  834   771  761   1,699   1,391 
Other 813   2,423  938   647  885   3,236   1,508 
Total noninterest income 2,704   4,018  2,454   2,099  2,273   6,722   4,009 
              
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:             
Salaries and employee benefits 21,864   22,728  22,918   22,335  22,472   44,592   44,924 
Net occupancy and equipment 2,220   2,205  2,194   2,335  2,225   4,425   4,615 
Depreciation 1,012   1,033  1,103   1,060  1,057   2,045   2,091 
Data processing and software amortization 2,522   2,498  2,264   2,222  2,176   5,020   4,376 
Professional fees 662   138  1,008   620  608   800   1,397 
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 1,256   1,261  949   883  768   2,517   1,575 
Core deposit intangibles amortization 751   751  824   824  824   1,502   1,648 
Communications 363   341  395   358  332   704   653 
Advertising 483   462  481   481  432   945   730 
Other real estate expense 65   59  69   137  229   124   342 
Acquisition and merger-related expenses 1,667   451  1,408   603     2,118    
Other 5,039   2,590  3,131   2,438  2,472   7,629   6,163 
Total noninterest expense 37,904   34,517  36,744   34,296  33,595   72,421   68,514 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 20,139   22,859  26,391   23,674  27,953   42,998   49,829 
Provision for income taxes 3,702   4,202  4,833   4,614  5,028   7,904   8,894 
NET INCOME$16,437  $18,657 $21,558  $19,060 $22,925  $35,094  $40,935 
              
EARNINGS PER SHARE             
Basic$0.81  $0.92 $1.06  $0.94 $1.13  $1.72  $2.03 
Diluted$0.80  $0.91 $1.06  $0.93 $1.12  $1.71  $2.01 
                          


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   June 30   June 30
 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income$16,437  $18,657  $21,558  $19,060  $22,925  $35,094  $40,935 
              
Earnings per share, basic$0.81  $0.92  $1.06  $0.94  $1.13  $1.72  $2.03 
Earnings per share, diluted$0.80  $0.91  $1.06  $0.93  $1.12  $1.71  $2.01 
Dividends per share$0.14  $0.14  $0.12  $0.12  $0.12  $0.28  $0.24 
              
Return on average assets(A) 0.94%  1.04%  1.23%  1.14%  1.42%  0.99%  1.30%
Return on average equity(A) 8.86%  9.40%  10.60%  9.45%  11.87%  9.14%  10.75%
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 13.00%  13.35%  15.05%  13.49%  17.20%  13.19%  15.65%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 3.53%  3.30%  3.57%  3.90%  4.02%  3.41%  4.10%
Efficiency ratio(D) 62.96%  58.32%  60.68%  56.91%  57.07%  60.66%  58.93%
              
Capital Ratios             
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.(Consolidated)             
Equity to assets 10.48%  10.52%  11.49%  11.81%  12.12%  10.48%  12.12%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 7.21%  7.44%  8.42%  8.58%  8.76%  7.21%  8.76%
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.06%  12.28%  12.47%  12.37%  12.18%  12.06%  12.18%
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.26%  12.49%  12.69%  12.60%  12.41%  12.26%  12.41%
Estimated total risk-based capital 15.47%  15.76%  16.08%  16.13%  15.98%  15.47%  15.98%
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.65%  8.37%  8.53%  8.76%  8.56%  8.65%  8.56%
Allegiance Bank             
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital 12.51%  12.48%  12.63%  12.81%  13.03%  12.51%  13.03%
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital 12.51%  12.48%  12.63%  12.81%  13.03%  12.51%  13.03%
Estimated total risk-based capital 14.50%  14.50%  14.71%  14.98%  15.22%  14.50%  15.22%
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital 8.83%  8.37%  8.49%  8.91%  8.99%  8.83%  8.99%
              
Other Data             
Weighted average shares:             
Basic 20,357   20,363   20,260   20,221   20,203   20,360   20,171 
Diluted 20,530   20,526   20,423   20,411   20,386   20,522   20,359 
Period end shares outstanding 20,154   20,378   20,337   20,218   20,213   20,154   20,213 
Book value per share$35.00  $36.90  $40.15  $39.50  $39.04  $35.00  $39.04 
Tangible book value per share(B)$23.25  $25.24  $28.43  $27.67  $27.17  $23.25  $27.17 
                            

(A) Interim periods annualized.
(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release.
(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021
 Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/ Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                 
Interest-Earning Assets:                 
Loans$4,303,714  $53,835 5.02% $4,231,507  $52,370 5.02% $4,543,142  $57,691 5.09%
Securities 1,778,745   8,128 1.83%  1,835,618   7,593 1.68%  876,099   5,047 2.31%
Deposits in other financial institutions and other 535,546   877 0.66%  806,583   340 0.17%  294,188   94 0.13%
Total interest-earning assets 6,618,005  $62,840 3.81%  6,873,708  $60,303 3.56%  5,713,429  $62,832 4.41%
Allowance for credit losses on loans (49,290)      (48,343)      (52,699)    
Noninterest-earning assets 450,584       432,133       835,801     
Total assets$7,019,299      $7,257,498      $6,496,531     
                  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,044,493  $927 0.36% $1,071,010  $549 0.21% $534,314  $326 0.24%
Money market and savings deposits 1,566,376   932 0.24%  1,584,373   798 0.20%  1,561,987   1,011 0.26%
Certificates and other time deposits 1,088,664   1,922 0.71%  1,245,180   2,156 0.70%  1,365,881   2,989 0.88%
Borrowed funds 50,116   114 0.91%  89,880   186 0.84%  144,126   469 1.31%
Subordinated debt 109,045   1,463 5.38%  108,913   1,442 5.37%  108,523   1,441 5.33%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,858,694  $5,358 0.56%  4,099,356  $5,131 0.51%  3,714,831  $6,236 0.67%
                  
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,382,230       2,312,114       1,968,714     
Other liabilities 34,249       41,324       38,183     
Total liabilities 6,275,173       6,452,794       5,721,728     
Shareholders' equity 744,126       804,704       774,803     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,019,299      $7,257,498      $6,496,531     
                  
Net interest rate spread    3.25%     3.05%     3.74%
                  
Net interest income and margin  $57,482 3.48%   $55,172 3.26%   $56,596 3.97%
                  
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)  $58,238 3.53%   $55,922 3.30%   $57,287 4.02%
                        


 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
 Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/
Rate		 Average Balance Interest Earned/
Interest Paid		 Average Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets           
Interest-Earning Assets:           
Loans$4,267,810  $106,205 5.02% $4,557,016  $115,682 5.12%
Securities 1,807,024   15,721 1.75%  832,884   9,843 2.38%
Deposits in other financial institutions 670,316   1,217 0.37%  195,768   135 0.14%
Total interest-earning assets 6,745,150  $123,143 3.68%  5,585,668  $125,660 4.54%
Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,819)      (53,033)    
Noninterest-earning assets 441,390       798,468     
Total assets$7,137,721      $6,331,103     
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$1,057,678  $1,476 0.28% $496,399  $697 0.28%
Money market and savings deposits 1,575,325   1,730 0.22%  1,550,620   2,124 0.28%
Certificates and other time deposits 1,166,490   4,078 0.70%  1,349,364   6,654 0.99%
Borrowed funds 69,868   300 0.87%  149,496   1,008 1.36%
Subordinated debt 108,979   2,905 5.38%  108,455   2,883 5.36%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,978,340  $10,489 0.53%  3,654,334   13,366 0.74%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,347,366       1,868,783     
Other liabilities 37,767       39,748     
Total liabilities 6,363,473       5,562,865     
Shareholders' equity 774,248       768,238     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,137,721      $6,331,103     
            
Net interest rate spread    3.15%     3.80%
            
Net interest income and margin  $112,654 3.37%   $112,294 4.05%
            
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)  $114,160 3.41%   $113,604 4.10%
                


 Three Months Ended
  2022   2021 
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
 (Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:         
Commercial and industrial$727,068  $714,450  $693,559  $728,897  $690,867 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 31,855   78,624   145,942   290,028   499,207 
Real estate:         
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 2,265,155   2,197,502   2,104,621   2,073,521   2,051,516 
Commercial real estate construction and land development 450,694   453,473   439,125   382,610   371,732 
1-4 family residential (including home equity) 682,066   669,306   685,071   683,919   715,119 
Residential construction 155,017   136,760   117,901   104,638   111,956 
Consumer and other 36,978   33,399   34,267   25,856   20,346 
Total loans$4,348,833  $4,283,514  $4,220,486  $4,289,469  $4,460,743 
          
Asset Quality:         
Nonaccrual loans$28,225  $26,275  $24,127  $28,369  $36,643 
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due              
Total nonperforming loans 28,225   26,275   24,127   28,369   36,643 
Other real estate          1,397   1,397 
Total nonperforming assets$28,225  $26,275  $24,127  $29,766  $38,040 
          
Net charge-offs$571  $317  $1,353  $450  $162 
          
Nonaccrual loans:         
Commercial and industrial$9,145  $7,809  $8,358  $10,247  $12,949 
Real estate:         
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 14,409   15,259   12,639   14,629   18,123 
Commercial real estate construction and land development 1,511      63   53   53 
1-4 family residential (including home equity) 3,040   3,065   2,875   3,224   4,839 
Residential construction              
Consumer and other 120   142   192   216   679 
Total nonaccrual loans$28,225  $26,275  $24,127  $28,369  $36,643 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42%  0.37%  0.34%  0.44%  0.58%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65%  0.61%  0.57%  0.66%  0.82%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 178.01%  187.31%  198.70%  177.98%  135.32%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.16%  1.15%  1.14%  1.18%  1.11%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.05%  0.03%  0.13%  0.04%  0.01%
                    

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   June 30   June 30
 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders' equity$705,329  $751,940  $816,468  $798,592  $789,150  $705,329  $789,150 
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 236,798   237,549   238,300   239,124   239,948   236,798   239,948 
Tangible shareholders’ equity$468,531  $514,391  $578,168  $559,468  $549,202  $468,531  $549,202 
              
Shares outstanding at end of period 20,154   20,378   20,337   20,218   20,213   20,154   20,213 
              
Tangible book value per share$23.25  $25.24  $28.43  $27.67  $27.17  $23.25  $27.17 
              
Net income$16,437  $18,657  $21,558  $19,060  $22,925  $35,094  $40,935 
              
Average shareholders' equity$744,126  $804,704  $806,941  $800,146  $774,803  $774,248  $768,238 
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 237,153   237,925   238,700   239,497   240,331   237,537   240,746 
Average tangible shareholders’ equity$506,973  $566,779  $568,241  $560,649  $534,472  $536,711  $527,492 
              
Return on average tangible equity(A) 13.00%  13.35%  15.05%  13.49%  17.20%  13.19%  15.65%
              
Total assets$6,731,764  $7,149,363  $7,104,954  $6,759,761  $6,508,667  $6,731,764  $6,508,667 
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 236,798   237,549   238,300   239,124   239,948   236,798   239,948 
Tangible assets$6,494,966  $6,911,814  $6,866,654  $6,520,637  $6,268,719  $6,494,966  $6,268,719 
              
Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.21%  7.44%  8.42%  8.58%  8.76%  7.21%  8.76%
                            

(A) Interim periods annualized.

