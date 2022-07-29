Finnish English

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS, 29 JULY 2022 at 14:15



Trainers’ House Plc has received the following notification of managers’ transactions.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saku Keskitalo

Position: Chief Financial Officer



Issuer: Trainers’ House Plc

LEI: 743700NC0V49AJSQKW42



Notification type: Initial notification

Reference number: 18139/4/4



Transaction date: 2022-07-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000519202

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 185 Unit price: 5.76 EUR

(2): Volume: 86 Unit price: 5.78 EUR

(3): Volume: 430 Unit price: 5.82 EUR

(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 5.84 EUR

(5): Volume: 29 Unit price: 5.92 EUR

(6): Volume: 194 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 174 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(8): Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(9): Volume: 112 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(10): Volume: 105 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(11): Volume: 123 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(12): Volume: 222 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(13): Volume: 232 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(14): Volume: 32 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(15): Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.92 EUR

(16): Volume: 283 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

(17): Volume: 252 Unit price: 5.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(17): Volume: 2 595 Volume weighted average price: 5.88558 EUR





TRAINERS’ HOUSE PLC



Arto Heimonen, +358 404 123 456

CEO



