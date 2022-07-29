TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS, 29 JULY 2022 at 14:15
Trainers’ House Plc has received the following notification of managers’ transactions.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Saku Keskitalo
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Trainers’ House Plc
LEI: 743700NC0V49AJSQKW42
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 18139/4/4
Transaction date: 2022-07-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000519202
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 185 Unit price: 5.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 86 Unit price: 5.78 EUR
(3): Volume: 430 Unit price: 5.82 EUR
(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 5.84 EUR
(5): Volume: 29 Unit price: 5.92 EUR
(6): Volume: 194 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(7): Volume: 174 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 112 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(10): Volume: 105 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(11): Volume: 123 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 222 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(13): Volume: 232 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(14): Volume: 32 Unit price: 5.9 EUR
(15): Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.92 EUR
(16): Volume: 283 Unit price: 5.96 EUR
(17): Volume: 252 Unit price: 5.96 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(17): Volume: 2 595 Volume weighted average price: 5.88558 EUR
TRAINERS’ HOUSE PLC
Arto Heimonen, +358 404 123 456
CEO
