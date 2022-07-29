TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS, 29 JULY 2022 at 14:15
Trainers’ House Plc has received the following notification of managers’ transactions.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Saku Keskitalo
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Trainers’ House Plc
LEI: 743700NC0V49AJSQKW42
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 18141/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-07-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: FI4000519202
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 370 Unit price: 5.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: 5.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 223 Unit price: 5.86 EUR
(4): Volume: 392 Unit price: 5.88 EUR
(5): Volume: 608 Unit price: 5.92 EUR
(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.98 EUR
(7): Volume: 390 Unit price: 6.02 EUR
(8): Volume: 1 285 Unit price: 6.02 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 3 532 Volume weighted average price: 5.94575 EUR
TRAINERS’ HOUSE PLC
Arto Heimonen, +358 404 123 456
CEO
