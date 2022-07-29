Finnish English

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC, MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS, 29 JULY 2022 at 14:15



Trainers’ House Plc has received the following notification of managers’ transactions.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saku Keskitalo

Position: Chief Financial Officer



Issuer: Trainers’ House Plc

LEI: 743700NC0V49AJSQKW42



Notification type: Initial notification

Reference number: 18141/5/4



Transaction date: 2022-07-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: FI4000519202

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 370 Unit price: 5.78 EUR

(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: 5.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 223 Unit price: 5.86 EUR

(4): Volume: 392 Unit price: 5.88 EUR

(5): Volume: 608 Unit price: 5.92 EUR

(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.98 EUR

(7): Volume: 390 Unit price: 6.02 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 285 Unit price: 6.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 3 532 Volume weighted average price: 5.94575 EUR



TRAINERS’ HOUSE PLC



Arto Heimonen, +358 404 123 456

CEO



