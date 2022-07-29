Demand of the Fragrance Diffuser Market to expand at a 7.08% value CAGR by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fragrance diffuser market is anticipated to reach a value of US$27.75 Bn by the end of 2022. Fragrance diffuser market will reach an estimated value of US$55 Bn, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.08% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Elevated demand for renovation and development projects in commercial and residential construction is expected to foster growth in the fragrance diffuser market.



Heightened demand for aromatherapy coupled with the need to dispel odor and to create a Mediterranean or spa-like atmosphere at home contributes to the market growth of fragrance diffusers. With multiple ways to generate fragrant odor in the market, fragrance diffusers are the latest trend to spread an aromatic odor. In addition to this, fragrance diffusers also disperse natural oils into the air which is beneficial for health. All of these factors are expected to promote sales of fragrance diffusers in the global market.

Increasing emphasis on the health benefits of fragrance diffusers including benefits like reduction of stress and stimulation of the mind also contribute to the rising demand for fragrance diffusers. Additionally, increasing demand for luxury home fragrances as well as a rising need for allopathic drug alternatives accounts for growth in the fragrance diffusers market. Moreover, trends like product premiumization and unique designed fragrances are also contributing factors to the market growth of fragrance diffusers.

“Growing adoption of aromatherapy for medical purposes like curing of migraine problems and more are expected to boost the global market growth of fragrance diffusers for the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Medicinal benefits of aromatherapy to boost market possibilities.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to present lucrative market opportunities over the assessment period.

The Europe fragrance diffuser market is predicted to experience significant growth.

Denmark and Germany collectively hold a 43% market share.

North America fragrance diffuser market to experience considerable growth propelled by the demand in the U.S. market.

Allergic reactions and undesirable health impacts are key market limitations.

Competitive Landscape

Ripple Fragrances Company, Ellia USA Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, ArOmis Company, SpaRoom Company, doTERRA International, NEST Fragrances Corporation, GreenAir Inc., Artnaturals Company, Organic Aromas, and Young Living Essential Oils, among others are some of the major players in the fragrance diffuser market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major organizations in the market are engaging in strategic collaborations and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage in the market. These businesses also invest in R&D activities to release novel products into the market and expand their existing product base.

More Insights into the Fragrance Diffuser Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global fragrance diffuser market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on product type (nebulizer fragrance diffuser, ultrasonic fragrance diffuser, evaporative fragrance diffuser, electric heat fragrance diffuser, other fragrance diffusers), price range (high priced fragrance diffuser, medium priced fragrance diffuser, low priced fragrance diffuser), materials (glass fragrance diffuser, plastic fragrance diffuser, wood fragrance diffuser, ceramic fragrance diffuser, other fragrance diffusers), end user (residential fragrance diffuser, commercial fragrance diffuser), sales channels (hypermarket/ supermarkets, multi-brand stores, specialty retail stores, independent retailers, online sales, company websites, third-party online sales) and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on regional growth, the Asia Pacific region will occupy a leading share in the global fragrance diffuser market. The elevated use of fragrances during regional festivities in various countries and increasing demand for fragrance diffusers in residential and commercial spaces will likely augment market growth in this region. In addition to this, the immense presence of domestic brands like Lalique, Soohyang, Nyassa, and others is stirring more traction among consumers in this region.

The fragrance diffuser market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. This growth is supported by the increased spending on home care and maintenance products, including fragrances for homes. Further, the custom of lighting candles as part of the tradition in several countries is likely to soar the demand for these fragrances. In terms of regional market growth, Denmark & Germany collectively account for 43% of market revenue share in the fragrance diffuser market.

Apart from Asia and Europe, North America is also anticipated to register sustained growth in the fragrance diffuser market. The regional market growth will presumably be driven by demand for aromatherapy in spas across the United States. According to the latest report published by International SPA Association (ISPA), the industry is expected to experience stable growth with proliferation in overall revenue, locations, number of spa visits, and revenue per visit in the United States.

The growth in the number of spa stores being launched across several countries including the United States, as well as an escalation in the number of spa visits, is the primary driver for sales of aromatherapy diffusers in spa centers in the country. This factor will positively influence the fragrance diffuser market in this region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Fragrance Diffuser Industry Survey

Product Type:

Nebulizer Fragrance Diffuser

Ultrasonic Fragrance Diffuser

Evaporative Fragrance Diffuser

Electric Heat Fragrance Diffuser

Other Fragrance Diffusers





Price Range:

High Priced Fragrance Diffuser

Medium Priced Fragrance Diffuser

Low Priced Fragrance Diffuser





Material:

Glass Fragrance Diffuser

Plastic Fragrance Diffuser

Wood Fragrance Diffuser

Ceramic Fragrance Diffuser

Other Material Fragrance Diffuser





End User:

Residential Fragrance Diffuser

Commercial Fragrance Diffuser

Sales Channel:

Fragrance Diffuser Sales via Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Fragrance Diffuser Sales via Multi-Brand Stores

Fragrance Diffuser Sales via Specialty Retail Stores

Fragrance Diffuser Sales via Independent Retailers

Fragrance Diffuser Sales via Online Sales

Fragrance Diffuser Sales via Company Websites

Fragrance Diffuser Sales via 3rd Party Online Sales





Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

