Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market to Reach US$ 607.9 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market has witnessed continuous revenue streams over the years mainly from the steady application in production of lubricants and sealants. Of note, HR-PIB with molecular weight 1000, 1300, and 2300 has been widely utilized as lubricant thickener, and hence the demand is spurred by need for high-performance fuel additives and lubricant additives in the automotive industry.



A bulk of demand for highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market comes from the fuel additive industry. Of note, the use of HR-PIB products is proliferating in the production of metalworking fluids, industrial lubes, and engine oils, thus invigorating the demand. Massive consumption of sealants & adhesives in various construction work is propelling growth prospects for highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market.

In recent years, highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market manufacturers aim toward capturing profits from use of the products in the manufacture of emulsion explosives. 1001-1500 Molecular Weight HR-PIB is extensive used in the end-use industries. Of note, the demand for 1001 -1500 (medium) products is expected to rise remarkably in the coming years. Thus, the trend will propel growth opportunities in highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market.

Key Findings of Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market Study

Use of Broad Range of HR-PIB Products in End-Use Industries Generating Abundant Opportunities : Widespread consumption or utilization of highly reactive polyisobutylene as a key intermediate for high-performance fuel additives and lubricant additives has spurred the demand. The products in the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market have been extensively commercialized from the rising use of these in the automotive industry, especially as additives for engine oils. The utilization in production of hydraulic fluids, greases, and emulsifiers will generate lucrative opportunities for firms in the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market.





Massive Demand in Production of Adhesives Sealants, and Lubricants in Industrialized Nations Propelling Revenue Growth: Substantial utilization of additives and sealants in the construction works has generated marked revenue streams in highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market. Rise in construction activities worldwide will lead to fillip in demand, which thus will catalyze opportunities for market players. HR-PIB is preferred for the manufacture of high-performance adhesives, an example of which is array of hot melt pressure-sensitive adhesives.



Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Key Drivers

Strides in the construction and automotive sectors over the past several years have helped in the evolution of the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market. Rise in construction activities and growth in automotive production are key pivots for the consumption of HR-PIB products.





Rise in application of lubricants will expand the avenues for firms in the highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market



Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Widespread demand for HR-PIB products in various industries underpins enormous revenue potential for firms in the Asia Pacific highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market. The region held 39% of the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market share in 2021. A bulk of demand comes from the use of HR-PIB in producing fuel & lubricant additives, greases & emulsifiers, adhesives & sealants, and hydraulic fluids. China is lucrative country market in the region, and is anticipated to generate sizable revenue streams during the forecast period.





Opportunities in the Middle East & Africa highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market are projected to rise at promising pace during the forecast period 2022–2031.



Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market: Competition Landscape

A high degree of consolidation marks the competitive dynamics of the global highly reactive polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) market in that relatively few large-scale vendors control high proportion of market shares. Most companies are leaning toward continuous R&D activities to unveil environment-friendly products. Some of the key players in the market are

DAELIM Industrial Co. Ltd.

KEMAT Polybutenes

BASF PETRONAS Chemicals

TPC Group

Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

BASF-YPC Company Limited

SPG Prints B.V.

INEOS Oligomers

Chevron Oronite SA

Lubrizol

Zhejiang Shunda New Material Company Ltd.





Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market Segmentation

Molecular Weight Up to 1000 (Low) 1001 -1500 (Medium) Above 1500 (High)

Application Fuel & Lubricant additives Engine Oil Gear Oil Transmission Oil Others Hydraulic Fluids Greases & Emulsifier Adhesives & Sealants Wrapping Films Others

End-use Automotive Packaging Industrial Others



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

