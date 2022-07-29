New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molten Salt Reactors Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310790/?utm_source=GNW

The Molten Salt Reactors Market Report 2022-2032:





Molten Salt Reactors Are Simple and Cheap to Make Compared to Conventional Reactors



In comparison to conventional reactors, which have many engineered redundant safety systems and enormous pressurised containment domes, molten salt reactors are simple and inexpensive to build. Molten salt reactors are less expensive than conventional reactors because they contain fewer parts. Furthermore, molten salt reactors are compact and simple to integrate into factory-based mass manufacturing. The cost savings associated with mass production lowers the cost and allows nuclear power to ramp up more quickly. Gravity, heat, and the most fundamental chemical characteristics of their materials are all replaced by robust systems in MSR reactors in place of such fragile ones.





For instance, Transatomic promises that for a total initial cost of roughly $1.7 billion, their reactor will be able to produce 500 megawatts. In contrast, the Westinghouse AP1000 super-advanced light water reactor produces little more than 1000 megawatts for about $7 billion. At least on paper, that is around half the cost per megawatt. The new reactor would also be compact enough to be constructed in a central factory and transported to the plant’s final location rather than needing to be turned into an expensive, lengthy construction site.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Class



• Molten Salt Fueled Reactors



• Molten Salt Cooled Reactors





Market Segment by Fuel Type



• Uranium



• Thorium



• Plutonium





Market Segment by MSR System



• FHR (salt cooled HTR, 7LiF ?BeF 2)



• MSBR (graphite moderated, Th ? U cycle, 7LiF ?BeF 2 or 7LiF)



• MSFR (fast reactor, 7LiF)



• MCFR (fast reactor, Na37Cl)



• Other MSR System





Market Segment by End-User



• Oil and Gas Industry



• Shipping Industry



• Power and Energy Industry



• Manufacturing Industry



• Processing Industry



• Other End-User







In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





South America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of South America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Molten Salt Reactors Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Copenhagen Atomics Company



• Elysium Industries Ltd Company



• Flibe Energy, Inc Company



• Fluor Corporation Company



• GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Company



• Holtec International (SMR LLC) Company



• Kairos Power LLC Company



• Lightbridge Corporation Company



• Man Diesel and Turbo Se Company



• Manganese X Energy Corporation Company



• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited Company



• Moltex Energy Ltd. Company



• Scatec SA Company



• Seaborg Technologies Company



• Steenkampskraal Thorium Ltd Company



• TerraPower, LLC Company



• Terrestrial Energy, Inc Company



• The Southern Company



• Thorium Power Canada Inc. Company





