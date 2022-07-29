The Global Rice Cakes Market is expected to grow by $ 664.52 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rice Cakes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638961/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of private label brands, a growing retail landscape, and rising urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles.

The rice cakes market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Brown rice cakes

• White rice cakes

• Other rice cakes



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the rice cakes market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding the global vegan population base and the emergence of private label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rice cakes market vendors that include Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt. Ltd., Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Element Snacks, Grainic, JOY SNACKS LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Madon Pure Food Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., RACIO SRO, Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, Superfit India, and Vital Health Foods. Also, the rice cakes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

