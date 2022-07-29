JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (JBTC) reported six-month earnings of $3,293,000, up 4.24% from $3,159,000 in the prior year. Earnings per share rose by 3.85% from $1.30 to $1.35. “Earnings were positively influenced by favorable net interest income movement. Loan growth remains strong and deposit levels continue to rise. Despite the raising rate environment, we have been able to maintain a solid net interest margin. During the second quarter we continued our digital transformation by introducing a new JBT mobile application that enhances the client experience.” said President & CEO, Troy A. Peters.



More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab of jbt.bank.