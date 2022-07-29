Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $1.1MM, or $(0.40) per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported a net loss of $1.2MM, or $(0.45) per basic common share.



The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 15, 2022, to common stockholders of record on August 8, 2022.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: Although our focus is on growing our core business, I would like to note that the downturn in the equity markets had a significant negative impact of $2.7 million on net income. We are required to report the unrealized gains or losses in the equity portfolio through our income statement. Our net income from operations excluding the impact of equities was $1.5 million.

We continue to execute our business plan of organic growth in loans and deposits. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, in the last 12 months Commercial loans grew $33 million, or 9%, and Residential Real Estate loans grew $85 million, or 39%. Despite the rise in interest rates in the past six months and industry-wide mortgage originations at historically low levels, our Residential Mortgage business was able to generate $68 million of new loans, which was only 14% lower than the record volumes generated in the same period in 2021. Lastly, we continue to prepare for a potentially weak economic environment.

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $1.2 billion, loans, net, were $854 million, and total deposits were $1 billion at June 30, 2022.

The loan portfolio increased $55 million, or 7%, compared to June 30, 2021.

Residential mortgage loan balances increased $85 million, or 39%, compared to June 30, 2021.

Commercial Real Estate loans increased $33 million, or 9%, compared to June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, 99%, of Paycheck Protection Program loans originated by the Bank were either forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration or paid back by the borrowers.

Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits decreased $29 million, or 53%, compared to June 30, 2021.

Net Income was impacted by a negative $3.8 million change in Fair Value of Marketable Equity Securities from December 31, 2021.

Total deposits increased 5% compared to June 30, 2021, driven by a 7% increase in total non-maturity deposits of $67 million.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.24% compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2021.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.22% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2021.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2022 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.

The market price of our common stock, as of July 28, 2022, was $29.05.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Interest and Dividend Income $ 9,325 $ 8,136 $ 18,036 $ 16,101 Interest Expense 601 555 1,055 1,226 Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,724 7,581 16,981 14,875 Provision for Loan Losses 300 - 300 - All Other Noninterest Income 631 1,293 1,430 2,606 Noninterest Expense 8,025 7,233 16,226 14,822 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 1,030 1,641 1,885 2,659 (Loss) Gain on Marketable Equity Securities (2,656 ) 1,078 (3,840 ) 2,351 (Loss) Income before Income Tax Expense (1,626 ) 2,719 (1,955 ) 5,010 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (526 ) 482 (724 ) 874 Net (Loss) Income $ (1,100 ) $ 2,237 $ (1,231 ) $ 4,136 Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders $ (1,100 ) $ 2,237 $ (1,231 ) $ 4,136 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ (0.40 ) $ 0.81 $ (0.45 ) $ 3.38













6/30/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,244,107 $ 1,247,516 $ 1,208,960 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 26,316 93,958 55,620 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 290,634 301,428 287,016 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 23,152 25,961 27,522 Loans, Net 853,974 787,661 798,744 Total Liabilities 1,171,102 1,146,870 1,110,199 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 827,737 794,808 762,855 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 132,359 129,839 130,407 Certificates of Deposit 72,778 79,232 86,366 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 98,584 109,606 96,553 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 73,005 100,646 98,761 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.89 % 2.81 % 2.76 % Yield on Earning Assets 3.06 3.00 2.98 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.24 0.25 0.30 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 26.53 $ 36.58 $ 35.89 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 22.72 32.75 32.04 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Capital Ratios for the Bank Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 8.72 % 8.92 % 9.06 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 13.32 14.37 14.08 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 13.32 14.37 14.08 Total Risk-Based Capital 14.55 15.62 15.33





About Northway Financial, Inc.



Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 17 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.







