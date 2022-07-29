O2Micro Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Operational Highlights:

2022 Q2 revenue was $22.1 million.





Revenue increased 2% compared to prior quarter.





O2Micro expects the third quarter 2022 revenue to be in the range of $17.0 million to $19.0 million.



O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM)(O2Micro), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, reported its financial results today for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022:

O2Micro reported the second quarter 2022 revenue of $22.1 million within the guidance announced on May 6, 2022. Revenue was down 15.8% from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 52.6 %, which was up from 51.5% in the same quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded total GAAP operating expenses of $11.1 million and was up from $10.2 million in the same quarter of 2021. The GAAP operating margins for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.1% compared to 12.5% in the same quarter of 2021. The Company reported 2022 Q2 GAAP net income of $555,000, or $0.02 per fully diluted ADS, compared to a GAAP net income of $3.2 million or $0.10 per fully diluted ADS in the comparable quarter of 2021.

Supplementary Data:

The Company ended the second quarter of 2022 with $49.5 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments or $1.70 per outstanding ADS, along with 324 employees worldwide of which 184 are engineers.

Management Commentary:

“O2Micro’s increasing active design wins with new technologies show strong acceptance by our customers in both LCD backlighting and battery products. It shows the long-term growth drivers continue its momentum despite current inventory correction headwind. The growth drivers include vacuum cleaners, E Bikes, televisions, and high-end monitors, power tools and energy storage system,” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO “Our rich global patent portfolio highlights our commitment to designing leading edge technologies for our customers. These along with continued management of operational costs, are leading O2Micro into sustainable long-term profitability.”

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME follows conference call information below

O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING REVENUES $ 22,058 $ 26,205 $ 43,683 $ 49,441 COST OF REVENUES 10,447 12,718 20,704 23,964 GROSS PROFIT 11,611 13,487 22,979 25,477 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development (1) 4,918 4,741 9,888 9,307 Selling, general and administrative (1) 6,224 5,465 11,789 10,521 Total Operating Expenses 11,142 10,206 21,677 19,828 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 469 3,281 1,302 5,649 NON-OPERATING INCOME Interest income 80 62 140 138 Foreign exchange gain (loss) – net 38 (70 ) 140 (28 ) Government grants 75 28 86 138 Other – net 125 113 237 243 Total Non-operating Income 318 133 603 491 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 787 3,414 1,905 6,140 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 232 253 435 497 NET INCOME 555 3,161 1,470 5,643 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,066 ) 384 (1,279 ) 184 Unrealized pension gain 1 1 2 1 Total Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (1,065 ) 385 (1,277 ) 185 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (510 ) $ 3,546 $ 193 $ 5,828 EARNINGS PER ADS Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.18 ADS UNITS USED IN EARNINGS PER ADS CALCULATION: Basic (in thousands) 29,151 28,435 29,057 28,245 Diluted (in thousands) 30,396 31,063 30,502 31,323 (1) INCLUDES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CHARGE AS FOLLOWS: Research and development $ 210 $ 105 $ 417 $ 196 Selling, general and administrative $ 376 $ 337 $ 743 $ 651



O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Share Amounts)