Liquid Chromatography for Biopharmaceuticals Market Size Worth US$ ~10,697.4 million by 2030: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Chromatography for Biopharmaceuticals market is expected to clock US$ ~10,697.4 million by 2030 as attributed to the rising importance of purity testing for drug approval and increased spending on R&D by biopharmaceutical companies, states Growth Plus Reports

Many technical advancements are seen in the field of chromatography. For instance, the introduction of extremely economical columns for biopharmaceutical analysis and also the advent of instrumentation for activity analysis on these columns have enabled the speedy introduction of biotherapeutics within the market. Technologies like UHPLC have continued to deliver higher separations and are currently higher understood through the sphere of biopharmaceutical development and are thus enjoying an incumbent position.

The global liquid chromatography for the biopharmaceuticals market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Technique, Type, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technique’

The global liquid chromatography for biopharmaceuticals market has been segmented into:

High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)

Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)/Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UPLC)

Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography (FPLC)

The rapid development of biotherapeutics has accompanied the improvements in high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) resolution and throughput in the past few decades. HPLC coupled with mass spectrometry is a powerful and commonly used technique for the characterization of biopharmaceuticals during drug development, whereas HPLC coupled with ultraviolet-visible/photodiode array, fluorescence, and light-scattering detectors is used for routine analysis.

Excerpts from ‘By Type’

Based on type, the global liquid chromatography for biopharmaceuticals market has been segmented into:

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Accessories

High uptake of consumables is also directly related to the rapid growth of the overall pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals market, due to the growing need for the development of novel therapeutics to cater to the perpetually increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Increasing research and development initiatives, grants, and funding for the development and rapid commercialization of novel biotherapeutics will therefore act as a chief catalyst augmenting the growth of this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global liquid chromatography for biopharmaceuticals market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America currently holds the largest revenue share in the global liquid chromatography for biopharmaceuticals market. Some of the largest companies engaged in laboratory instrumentation and biopharmaceutical manufacturing are domiciles in North America. The increasing burden of chronic diseases in North America and growing investment in the development of biopharmaceuticals in the U.S. are the chief factors supporting this market in the region.

The United States has been recognized as the innovation capital of the world for life sciences, and it is involved in global capital investments in the early stages of biopharmaceutical companies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, several biotech and pharma companies in the U.S. attempted to develop effective treatments for COVID-19, which boost the market during this period. A high count of cancer cases in the region supports the demand for effective cancer drugs and thus drives several market players to strategize accordingly and consequently support the growth of the studied market. For instance, in 2020, Eli Lilly and Company acquired Dermira, thus expanding the former’s biopharma portfolio. Thermo Fisher Scientific in the same year announced an investment of US$ 475 million intended for expansion into biologics, gene therapy, and drug development. These events indicate a strong prospects for future biopharma drug development in the region and thus support the growth of the liquid chromatography market in the biopharmaceuticals space.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global liquid chromatography for biopharmaceuticals market are:

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novo Nordisk A/S

Becton

Dickinson & Company (Embecta Corp.)

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

ARKRAY USA, Inc

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Dexcom Inc

Tandem Diabetes Care

Ypsomed Holding AG Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

LifeScan, Inc

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 6,330.1 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 10,697.4 million Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 5.7% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Technique, Type, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

