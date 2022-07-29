Monster Beverage to Report Financial Results for 2022 Second Quarter on August 4, 2022

CORONA, Calif., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be reported on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the close of the market. The company also said that Co-Chief Executive Officers, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor conference call that same day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast via the Internet at www.monsterbevcorp.com . For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.