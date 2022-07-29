The Global Perforated Packaging Film Market is expected to grow by $ 665.78 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Perforated Packaging Film Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05608470/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the perforated packaging film market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing European imports of frozen foods, rising demand for plastic films in meat packaging, and rising regulatory measures to control food wastes.

The perforated packaging film market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The perforated packaging film market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Laser perforation

• Needle perforation



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing confectionery market in North America as one of the prime reasons driving the perforated packaging film market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of sustainable packaging and rising market consolidation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the perforated packaging film market covers the following areas:

• Perforated packaging film market sizing

• Perforated packaging film market forecast

• Perforated packaging film market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading perforated packaging film market vendors that include 3M Co., Aera SA, Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., Bagla Group, Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, Dunia Pack s.r.l, DUO PLAST AG, Helion Industries, Mega Plast Industrial - Exporting S.A, Mima Films, Mondi plc, NG PLASTICS LTD., NORDFOLIEN GMBH, NOW Plastics Inc., Sealed Air Corp., TCL Packaging, Transcontinental Inc., and UFlex Ltd. Also, the perforated packaging film market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

