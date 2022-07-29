The Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.47 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401860/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing electronic parts trade between China and India, increasing hardware spending in APAC, and growing government support for the logistics industry in China.

The electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• China

• Japan

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the penetration of blockchain technology in logistics supply chains as one of the prime reasons driving the electronics parts forward logistics market growth in APAC during the next few years. Also, the growing requirement for green logistics and an increase in mergers and acquisitions activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC covers the following areas:

• Electronics parts forward logistics market sizing

• Electronics parts forward logistics market forecast

• Electronics parts forward logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronics parts forward logistics market vendors in APAC that include AP Moller Maersk AS, CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Seashell Logistics Pvt Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

