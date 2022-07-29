The Global Automotive Knock Sensor Market is expected to grow by $ 820.65 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Knock Sensor Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256491/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive knock sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations regarding emission, driving adoption of powertrain sensors, growing adoption of sensors in powertrain systems, and increased concerns of end-users regarding safety and performance.

The automotive knock sensor market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive knock sensor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the flat response knock sensor as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive knock sensor market growth during the next few years. Also, ionization current sensing ignition subsystem and miniaturization of knock sensors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive knock sensor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive knock sensor market sizing

• Automotive knock sensor market forecast

• Automotive knock sensor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive knock sensor market vendors that include Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, INZI Controls Co. Ltd., NGK Spark Plugs USA, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ruian Chenho Auto Electronic Co. Ltd, Ruian Kabang Automobile Electronics Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Vitesco Technologies Group AG, Walker Products Inc., WenZhou Credit Parts Co Ltd., and Wenzhou Xinya Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive knock sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

