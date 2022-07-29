SFLMaven CEO Joe Ladin Joins MoneyTV to Discuss its Recently Announced “Metaverse Bling-Flex” Strategy and Associated Patent Filing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that Joseph Ladin, the Company’s CEO, returned to MoneyTV for another in-depth interview with Donald Baillargeon.

The interview can be accessed at: moneytv.net

Ladin starts off by providing a fresh update on the Company’s recent performance in its core real-world jewelry business before discussing new tech developments that stand to differentiate the Company as a powerful innovator in the Metaverse.

In the interview, Ladin notes that the Company’s core SFLMaven jewelry business continues to show robust and resilient growth this year, even against the backdrop of two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction in the U.S. (according to the advance estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on July 28). The Company’s total gross sales are up to nearly $6.2 million (unaudited) in 2022, expanding nearly 17% on a comparable year-over-year basis. Total items sold have already topped 7,400 this year, up nearly 15%. And the average sales price per item sold by the Company in 2022 has grown to $833 (versus approximately $815 in 2021).

Ladin also noted that the Company is rapidly approaching the official global launch of the first wave of its revolutionary original digital vintage NFT jewelry line for sale in its Decentraland metaverse store. He expects that launch to be announced imminently.

The rest of the interview focuses on a more detailed discussion related to the Company’s development of new and potentially groundbreaking intellectual property (pursuant to its press release dated July 26): “We have filed a patent to give us the rights to how people in the metaverse can identify the value of something somebody is wearing [in the metaverse] on sight.”

As covered in the Company’s release, the provisional patent covers technology designed to allow NFT’s to have a graphical interface that tells others that the NFT has significant value.

SFLMaven Patent Filing and Technology Explained (Video)

The Company believes that conspicuous consumption won’t stop at the boundary of “real life” but will extend into the metaverse with potentially enormous implications given that the value of digital wearables is currently far more difficult to assess in the course of social experience within the metaverse than it is in our real-world experiences.

As Baillargeon summarizes in the interview, “If somebody buys some digital ‘bling’, they can display the value of it,” which isn’t currently the case in an accessible, scalable sense.

Ladin notes that this technology can be a competitive advantage as well as a licensing opportunity for additional revenue streams.

Finally, Ladin discusses the upcoming Holiday Season, which is a strong seasonal period for its core real-world jewelry business, noting that the Company has started to build up its inventory to handle the anticipated surge in demand. He also points out that meeting increased demand isn’t a strategic or operational challenge given that SFLMaven has no material supply chain constraints, unlike its competitors, because it does not manufacture any of its jewelry.

