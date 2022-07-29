The Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market is expected to grow by $ 143.98 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251444/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive seat massage system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing electrification in vehicles, reduction in driver fatigue by using a seat massage system, and increased preference for safety and comfort is driving the demand for luxury vehicles.

The automotive seat massage system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive seat massage system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of holistic HMI seats as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive seat massage system market growth during the next few years. Also, a seat massage system is a standard feature in luxury models, and the development of seats featuring wellness parameters and biometric sensing systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive seat massage system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive seat massage system market sizing

• Automotive seat massage system market forecast

• Automotive seat massage system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive seat massage system market vendors that include Adient Plc, Alba Automotive Services BV, Alfmeier Prazision SE, Automotive Concepts, Continental AG, DONMAR Enterprises Inc., Erickson Auto Trim Inc., InSeat Solutions LLC, Lear Corp., Leggett and Platt Inc., Magna International Inc., Rostra Precision Controls Inc., TACHI S Co. Ltd., The Miami Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Treadwell Auto Trim, and TS TECH Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive seat massage system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

