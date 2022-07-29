The Global Silk Market is expected to grow by $ 8.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silk Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219338/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the silk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing requirements for silk in the textile industry, changing fashion trends and increasing purchasing power in emerging countries, and government initiatives.

The silk market analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The silk market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Textiles

• Cosmetics

• Medicine



By Type

• Mulberry

• Tussar

• Eri



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing r and d on spider silk as one of the prime reasons driving the silk market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the use of silk in medical applications and increasing demand for Eri and Muga silk will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the silk market covers the following areas:

• Silk market sizing

• Silk market forecast

• Silk market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silk market vendors that include AMSilk GmbH, Anhui Silk, Bolt Threads, Camenzind and Co. AG, Eastern Silk Industries Ltd., Guangzhou Z and Z Digital Textile Co. Ltd., Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk Co. Ltd., Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc., Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., WENSLI, WUJIANG FIRST TEXTILE CO. LTD., Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk Co. Ltd., Xuzhou Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Eris Global, ONGETTA Srl, and Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co. Ltd. Also, the silk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

