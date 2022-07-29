Global Nanodiagnostics Market Size – Forecasts to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Nanodiagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 14.8% from 2022 to 2027.



The nanodiagnostics market is largely driven by the heavy investment by private and public entities in the development of novel nanodiagnostics tools, greater sensitivity of nanomaterials, cost-effectiveness, and highly targeted detection capabilities of nanodiagnostic applications.





Key Market Insights

As per the nanomaterials outlook, the polymeric segment is expected to be the largest segment in the nanodiagnostics market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the type outlook, the in vitro diagnostics & nano biomarker screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the nanodiagnostics market from 2022 to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global nanodiagnostics market from 2022 to 2027

NanoDiagnostic Technology LLC, NanoDx, Nano Diagnostics, LLC., Nano4 Global, Lda, nanoComposix, Luminex Corporation, NanoHybrids, EMSL Analytical, Inc., DMI, MagArray, and T2 Biosystems, Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the nanodiagnostics market





Nanomaterials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Polymeric

Metallic

Others



Type Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

In Vivo Imaging

In Vitro Diagnostics & Nano Biomarker Screening

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Infectious Disease Testing

Cancer Diagnosis

Neurodegenerative Disorders Testing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





