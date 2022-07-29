Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Worth USD 4237.46 million by 2028 Research Report with Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications, Opportunities, Challenges, Developments

Pune, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market report gives you an overall analysis of the global market by the size of industry, shares, revenue in past and future estimation, year over year growth of Virtual private network (VPN) with the upcoming opportunities and challenges. The report also covers major players operating in the global Virtual private network (VPN) market with company details, recent developments, revenue, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion plans. Research reports also cover segmentation by product type, applications, and geographical regions, with the market size of each type and application with respect to regions.

The Global Virtual Private Network VPN Market Size was estimated at USD 1974.57 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4237.46 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period.

VPNs may allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while located outside the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separated offices of an organization, creating one cohesive network. Personal VPN Users Internet users may secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers for the purpose of protecting personal identity and location. However, some Internet sites block access to known VPN technology to prevent the circumvention of their geo-restrictions.



Virtual private network (VPN) market is split by type and by application for the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by type and by application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Others

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Players in the Virtual private network (VPN) Market: -

Private Internet Access

Nord VPN

TorGuard

Cyber Ghost

Hotspot Shield

IP Vanish VPN

Buffered VPN

Golden Frog

VPN Pure

Express VPN

Safer VPN

21Vianet

Beijing Sinnet technology

China Enterprise ICT Solutions

Years considered for this report: -

Historical Years: 2011-2029

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Virtual private network (VPN) market report delivers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream businesses. Also, this study delivers a detailed market estimation by emphasizing facts on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. Ultimately, this report also offers a comprehensive study and expert guidance on how to face the post-COIVD-19 period.

Detailed TOC of Global Virtual Private Network VPN Market Research Report 2022(Status and Outlook)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

2 Virtual Private Network VPN Market Overview

3 Virtual Private Network VPN Market Competitive Landscape

4 Virtual Private Network VPN Industry Chain Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Virtual Private Network VPN Market

6 Virtual Private Network VPN Market Segmentation by Type

7 Virtual Private Network VPN Market Segmentation by Application

8 Virtual Private Network VPN Market Segmentation by Region

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Virtual Private Network VPN Market Forecast by Region

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application (2022-2028)

12 Conclusion and Key Findings

