AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Selects Initial Recipients of ‘Bailey’s Gift’ School Firearm Detection Campaign

Detroit, Michigan, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) today announced the selection of the initial 5 recipients of its school firearm detection campaign. The program, Bailey’s Gift, is named in memory of Bailey Holt, who was shot and killed by a gunman during the January 23, 2018, Marshall County High School shooting in rural Kentucky.



The campaign was initially designed to provide 10 ROSA security robots with firearm detection capabilities to underfunded or vulnerable K-12 schools in the US. On July 26th, the Company announced that it was expanding the number of donated units to as many as 45, by directing net proceeds from its continuing ROSA NFT sales to support the ‘Bailey’s Gift’ campaign.

“We’re pleased to have selected the first group of amazing schools that are eager to embrace solutions that will change and save lives,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Two of the schools selected are here in Detroit and in great need of enhanced security. Applications keep coming in, and we will soon announce the next group of selected and deserving schools, spanning the entire country.”

“I want to thank RAD for finding common sense solutions applying technology to school applications,” said Christopher Lynch, President of Detroit Cristo Rey High School. “We hope to minimize any threat of violence around the school while maintaining a welcoming, inclusive learning environment with strong security. The ROSA solution seems to strike a nice balance, without an overt sense of ‘policing’ at our school that traditional metal detectors convey."

Also selected to receive ROSA units were 2 schools in Kentucky, plus a Northern California high school.

"I am so blessed to be a part of this beautiful campaign,” said Secret Holt, mother of school shooting victim Bailey Holt. “I am so excited for these schools, their faculty, and students. Bailey will be with you every single day, and that makes my heart smile."

“Every school that has been awarded a Bailey’s Gift ROSA is so appreciative and excited,” said Doug Clemons, Chief Marketing Officer at RAD. “These schools have been yearning for a tangible defensive advantage that can help keep them secure. We expect to be able to identify all awarded schools once they have completed the acceptance process.”

The Company believes that there are over 100,000 K-12 schools that could immediately benefit from this firearm detection technology. RAD’s solution deploys quickly and provides a non-biased level of early detection and deterrence to potential firearm related events in and around these buildings.



RAD is continuing to accept applications for Bailey’s Gift. Schools are encouraged to apply for consideration at radsecurity.com/baileys-gift. Conditions apply, see website for details.

The ROSA NFT is available for purchase online at www.mint.aitxnft.com. To review additional details regarding the ROSA NFT, please visit www.aitxnft.com.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, CASSIE™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

Attachment