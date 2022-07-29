Home Furnishings Market Growth of 5.27% by 2022-2027 : Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, Top Countries, Business Strategies, Types, Applications, Developments

Pune, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Furnishings Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Home Furnishings market during the forecast period.
In short, the Home Furnishings market report is helpful for industry players, investors, consultants, business strategists, researchers, and all those who is having any kind of interest or are planning to venture in to the Home Furnishings market in any way. The global Home Furnishings market was valued at 7553.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on the researcher's newly published report.
Home Furnishings Market Segmentation: -
Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.
Segment by Types: -
- Home Furniture
- Home Textile
- Wall Décor
Segment by Applications: -
- E-Commerce Sales
- In-store Sales
Home Furniture is the biggest market share while Wall Décor is the fastest growing sector in recent years. Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more in R&D and transfer to the high-end product field. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
Key Players in the Home Furnishings Market: -
- IKEA
- Walmart
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Macys
- Wayfair
- Future Group
- Haworth
- Ashley Furniture
- Carrefour
- J.C. Penny
- Crate & Barrel
- Fred Meyer
- Herman Miller
- Home Depot
