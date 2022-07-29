The Global Smart Carry-on Bags Market is expected to grow by $ 281.93 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Carry-on Bags Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207145/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart carry-on bags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by premiumization through product innovation, increasing consumer focus on luggage security, and enforcement of weight regulations on carry-on bags by airlines.

The smart carry-on bags market analysis includes technology, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The smart carry-on bags market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• USB charging

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the smart carry-on bags market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of advanced features and strategic partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart carry-on bags market covers the following areas:

• Smart carry-on bags market sizing

• Smart carry-on bags market forecast

• Smart carry-on bags market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart carry-on bags market vendors that include Airwheel Holding Ltd., Andiamo Luggage, Arlo Skye Inc., Chester Travels, COWAROBOT, DELSEY, E CASE, FUGU Luggage Inc., Genius Brands LLC, Heys America Ltd., Horizn Studios GmbH, JRSK Inc., Kenneth Cole Productions Inc., Samsara Luggage, Samsonite International S.A., The Carriall Co., The LVMH group, Travelers Club, Travelpro Products Inc., Victorinox AG, and Xindao BV. Also, the smart carry-on bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

