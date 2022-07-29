Corporate Wellness Market Growth by 2022-2028 Research Report with Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Size, Shares, Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges, Types, Applications

Pune, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Wellness Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Corporate wellness market during the forecast period.

Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition. These programs reduce cost of hospitalization, surgeries, and visits to health care specialists. Moreover, corporate wellness programs increase productivity, decrease absenteeism, and improve quality of life of employees. The global Corporate Wellness market size is projected to reach US$ 73640 million by 2028, from US$ 49080 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2028.

Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation: -

Segment by Type: -

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition & Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

Segment by Application: -

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Corporate wellness Market: -

EXOS

ProvantHealth

Wellness Corporate Solutions

ComPsych Corporation

Optum

Central Corporate Wellness

TruworthWellness

CXA Group

SOL Wellness

Detailed TOC of Global Corporate wellness Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Corporate wellness Breakdown Data by Type

5 Corporate wellness Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

