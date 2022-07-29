The Global Racing Clutches Market is expected to grow by $ 504.31 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Racing Clutches Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192427/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the racing clutches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by multiple suppliers developing performance/racing clutches as a product portfolio, growth in the super-luxury performance vehicle market, and the rising popularity of car racing events.

The racing clutches market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The racing clutches market is segmented as below:

By Type

• eco performance

• high performance



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the friction-less engine coupling with the drive system as one of the prime reasons driving the racing clutches market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of clutch technology and triple clutch system for the high-performance vehicle and the development of driverless race car technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the racing clutches market covers the following areas:

• Racing clutches market sizing

• Racing clutches market forecast

• Racing clutches market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading racing clutches market vendors that include Ace Manufacturing and Parts Co., Advanced Clutch Technology Inc., Australian Clutch Services Pty. Ltd., Brembo SpA, C U Custom Clutch Corp., Clutch Masters Industries Inc., Competition Clutch Inc., EXEDY Corp., Helix Autosport Ltd., Holley Inc., Klaus Reinicke GmbH, OS Giken USA, Quarter Master, S.P.E.C. Inc., Schaeffler AG, Tilton Engineering Inc., TTV Industrial Ltd., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the racing clutches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

