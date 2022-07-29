The Semiconductor Market is expected to grow by $ 86.58 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114960/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the semiconductor market in East Asia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the consumer electronics market, growth of the LED segment in South Korea (Republic of Korea), and sustainable growth in the global semiconductor industry.

The semiconductor market in East Asia analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The semiconductor market in East Asia is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Memory

• Foundry

• IDM



By Geographical Landscape

• China

• Taiwan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of East Asia



This study identifies the increase in the number of chip fabrication (fabs) worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor market growth in East Asia during the next few years. Also, developments in sensor technologies and communication devices and rapid technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the semiconductor market in East Asia covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor market sizing

• Semiconductor market forecast

• Semiconductor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor market vendors in East Asia that include Broadcom Inc., GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., Ingenic Semiconductor Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Restar Holdings Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Fortune Techgroup Co. Ltd, Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., Tsinghua Holdings Co. Ltd., and United Microelectronics Corp. Also, the semiconductor market in East Asia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114960/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________