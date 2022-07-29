Mobiquity Technologies Announces Multi-National Campaign for BlockBusters after Pre-Sale Coin Launch Sold Out Using CryptoGraph

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, is pleased to announce the roll-out of a multi-national ad campaign using the Mobiquity CryptoGraph technology to drive awareness for the BlockBusters token, which is launching on Tuesday, August 02, 2022.



Don Bailey, CEO of BlockBusters, said, “Because of our partnership with Mobiquity, we were able to obliterate our pre-launch goals. We completed one of the most successful self-hosted pre-launches in the history of DeFi and this would not have been possible without the programmatic advertising by Mobiquity. Throughout the Pre-sale, we have relied on the expertise of their team to help us identify user flow, conversion rates, and optimizations strategies. Our goal is to continue this relationship throughout the lifespan of this project.”

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said, “We are extremely excited to be working with the BlockBusters token team to help drive awareness of their token to our CryptoCore and CryptoCurious audiences and also help to develop and use their real-world utilities, which will be helpful to so many companies, including Mobiquity, bridge the gap from web 2 to web 3.”

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com.

BlockBusters is a DeFi software development company with the goal of transitioning traditional web 2.0 companies into web 3.0 cryptographic-capable companies. They are tokenizing industries one by one in order to amplify their ability to function in a new technological paradigm. For more information, please visit https://bbtftoken.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

