The Global Fine Arts Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 779.34 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fine Arts Logistics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112276/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the fine arts logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of online retail and e-commerce channels, supportive government organizations and policies, and an increase in fine art exhibitions and events.

The fine arts logistics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The fine arts logistics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• art dealers and galleries

• auction houses

• museum and art fair

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advances in fine arts logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the fine arts logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for integrated fine arts logistics services and expansion and investment by fine arts logistics companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fine arts logistics market covers the following areas:

• Fine arts logistics market sizing

• Fine arts logistics market forecast

• Fine arts logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fine arts logistics market vendors that include AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art. Also, the fine arts logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112276/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________